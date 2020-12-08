Coss: Hawkeyes have the pieces to make it a memorable winter

IOWA CITY — The third-ranked University of Iowa men's basketball team checks the boxes in a multitude of categories.
Experience. Depth. A monster in the paint. Multiple outside shooting threats.
Time will tell if the Hawkeyes are conference championship or Final Four caliber, but Tuesday night's 93-80 victory over 16th-ranked North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge showed this season has a legitimate chance to be much more than your ho-hum middle of the pack squad in the Big Ten Conference or trying to stay off the eight-nine lines on Selection Sunday.
“We showed all the threats we had out there today,” junior Joe Wieskamp said. “We have a lot of guys who can score the ball at a high rate.”
Luka Garza was a one-man wrecking crew through the first three games, averaging 34 points per game. He was the team’s fourth-leading scorer in this one with 16 points and 14 rebounds. You have to rewind to November of last year in Las Vegas against San Diego State when that last happened.
Jordan Bohannon splashed in seven 3-pointers and had 24 points. CJ Fredrick tossed in 21 points. Wieskamp had his most productive game since arguably the middle of last season with 19 points, nine rebounds and a career-high five assists.
When Wieskamp is aggressive and more than just a spot-up shooter, it takes Iowa’s offense to another stratosphere.
“He was impressive tonight,” Garza said. “He looked like a pro. He opened up the game for us. When he plays like that, we’re a tough team to beat. When we’re both going, it will be something to see.”
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wieskamp’s impact on the game was tremendous.
Wieskamp can go unnoticed at times because he’s not a high-volume shooter. He picks his spots.
Bohannon has begged Wieskamp for much of his career to shoot the ball more.
“He’s starting to do that,” Bohannon said.
Garza, though, could sense something big was coming from the 6-foot-6 Muscatine alum since last week.
“He’s a gamer,” Garza said of Wieskamp. “On the biggest stage, he plays his game and steps up to the competition.”
We need to see that more consistently from Wieskamp, who is 11 of 19 from beyond the arc in four games.
Support Local Journalism
If we do, this Iowa team becomes an extremely difficult guard for any opponent with multiple spot-up shooters, a slasher and a dominant post.
“I’ve always had the confidence,” Wieskamp said. “I try and be an efficient player, but for us to go the next level and move forward, I have to continue to stay aggressive and shoot the ball with confidence.”
But more than Wieskamp and the rest of Iowa's experienced starting five, this Iowa team has capable pieces off the bench.
Point guard Joe Toussaint logged only 11½ minutes Tuesday, but he had six points, three assists and recorded the team’s best plus-minus rating at plus-13.
Freshman Keegan Murray was in there for only 6½ minutes, but he arguably had one of the game’s biggest field goals with an offensive putback and a free throw during the game-changing 14-0 Hawkeye surge in the second half.
Those two provide an element of toughness and grit this Iowa team needs.
"Keegan is just a worker," Garza said.
Post Jack Nunge and forward Patrick McCaffery did not shoot well, but they contributed seven rebounds and five assists.
The defense is far from a championship level and it never has been under coach McCaffery. The transition defense was especially awful in stretches Tuesday.
But with an elite offense, Iowa just needs to be respectable on that end of the floor.
If it can do that, it will be a memorable winter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena even without a raucous 15,000 fans in their corner.
This was just the first true exam and Iowa passed. However, there are plenty more on the horizon.
Top-ranked Gonzaga awaits in about 10 days assuming it can return from a COVID-19 pause. The Big Ten Conference is rugged with five other teams in the top 25 and others capable.
That's why Iowa wasn't doing cartwheels after Tuesday night's game. It was only the fourth game of the season.
“We still have a lot to prove,” Wieskamp said. “This was our first true test, but this season is full of tests. Each night is going to be a battle.
“It is early, and this was a great win, but it is on to the next one.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!