Coss: Hawkeyes have the pieces to make it a memorable winter

But more than Wieskamp and the rest of Iowa's experienced starting five, this Iowa team has capable pieces off the bench.

Point guard Joe Toussaint logged only 11½ minutes Tuesday, but he had six points, three assists and recorded the team’s best plus-minus rating at plus-13.

Freshman Keegan Murray was in there for only 6½ minutes, but he arguably had one of the game’s biggest field goals with an offensive putback and a free throw during the game-changing 14-0 Hawkeye surge in the second half.

Those two provide an element of toughness and grit this Iowa team needs.

"Keegan is just a worker," Garza said.

Post Jack Nunge and forward Patrick McCaffery did not shoot well, but they contributed seven rebounds and five assists.

The defense is far from a championship level and it never has been under coach McCaffery. The transition defense was especially awful in stretches Tuesday.

But with an elite offense, Iowa just needs to be respectable on that end of the floor.

If it can do that, it will be a memorable winter at Carver-Hawkeye Arena even without a raucous 15,000 fans in their corner.