Coss: Injuries, illnesses toughen Hawkeyes up on the court

AMES, Iowa — In 31 days, the narrative of this Iowa basketball season has drastically shifted.
The Hawkeyes surrendered 93 points, looked a step slow and were clobbered in their home gym by DePaul, a team multiple pundits predicted to finish in the lower half of the Big East Conference, on Nov. 11.
Fast-forward a month and the perception is much, much different.
In the midst of its most taxing seven-game stretch of the year — just one home game, contests in three different time zones, seven states and more than 8,300 miles of travel — Iowa has developed a resolve and toughness that makes you believe this team could have staying power.
Iowa walked into raucous Hilton Coliseum, delivered the first punch, sustained a couple body blows and responded with an impressive 84-68 win over Iowa State on Thursday night.
“This was like a must-win for us,” sophomore Joe Wieskamp said. “We’re moving forward into the point of the season where teams figure out where they are at. If you’re a championship team, this is the type of game you have to win to put yourself with a good resume for the tournament.”
Selection Sunday is 93 days away. A lot can happen. There are still 18 conference games and a league tournament remaining. Jordan Bohannon isn’t certain if he’ll continue playing with a painful hip or shut it down for the season and pursue a medical hardship.
Still, Iowa has pieced together some nice wins on its resume -- Texas Tech and road wins against Syracuse and Iowa State.
Just as importantly, it has displayed some grit in the past three to four weeks that gives fans optimism going into January and the rugged Big Ten slate.
They’ve battled adversity and responded.
Jack Nunge suffered a season-ending knee injury against Cal Poly. Freshman Patrick McCaffery hasn’t played since DePaul. C.J. Frederick and Cordell Pemsl have missed time with injuries. Wieskamp dealt with illness and a hyper-extended elbow. Luka Garza has been bruised and bloodied.
So far, this team has withstood all that to be 8-3.
“The toughness that we show is because of all the adversity we’ve had,” guard Connor McCaffery said. “Injuries, sickness and guys being out, we’re battling through, and that is showing on the court.
“Our toughness has taken us to the next level, especially when you beat a team like Texas Tech which prides themselves on being a tougher team at all times.”
There have been lapses. It yielded 51 points in the second half against San Diego State. It allowed 103 points on the road versus Michigan.
Conversely, coach Fran McCaffery’s group has found a way to rebound.
It followed the San Diego State loss with a road win against Syracuse. It bounced back from the Michigan setback with victories over Minnesota and Iowa State.
This win, in particular, signaled growth. It was Iowa’s first win in this building since Jeff Horner and Greg Brunner were in the Hawkeyes’ lineup 16 years ago.
“This gives us a lot of confidence going forward that we can go into any building and win,” Garza said. “To come here and win in one of the greatest environments in college basketball, that is big-time for our program.”
The outcome really was never in doubt as Iowa raced out to a 18-4 lead.
“They kicked our butts,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “There aren’t any excuses. We had a sellout crowd, but we didn’t show up. … We got embarrassed and we have to live with it.”
Iowa weathered every storm in the second half.
When Iowa State shaved a 15-point halftime deficit to seven in the first 3 ½ minutes of the second half, coach McCaffery elected not to use timeout.
Connor McCaffery buried a 3-pointer and Wieskamp followed with a three-point play to up the margin back to 13. The lead ballooned to as much as 25 points.
“I thought we answered the runs,” coach McCaffery said. “We knew the runs were coming, but we answered them all. The critical thing as you move through the season is, how do you handle adversity over the course of a game?”
Iowa didn’t handle it well when DePaul socked it in the mouth at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It did on Dec. 12 at Hilton Coliseum, which points to growth and maturity.
“We stayed together,” Wieskamp said. “We have a little bit of a shorter bench than in the past, but all those guys that are in the game are connected and playing for each other.
“Nobody is selfish out there. That’s what a good team is about.”
And it is a team that is growing in confidence with each performance.
“We’re at a good point,” Wieskamp said, “and we’re happy with the way we’ve responded from those three losses. We’ve got to keep building on it."
That’s because nothing is guaranteed. The narrative could shift again in 31 days.