Coss: Injuries, illnesses toughen Hawkeyes up on the court

It followed the San Diego State loss with a road win against Syracuse. It bounced back from the Michigan setback with victories over Minnesota and Iowa State.

This win, in particular, signaled growth. It was Iowa’s first win in this building since Jeff Horner and Greg Brunner were in the Hawkeyes’ lineup 16 years ago.

“This gives us a lot of confidence going forward that we can go into any building and win,” Garza said. “To come here and win in one of the greatest environments in college basketball, that is big-time for our program.”

The outcome really was never in doubt as Iowa raced out to a 18-4 lead.

“They kicked our butts,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “There aren’t any excuses. We had a sellout crowd, but we didn’t show up. … We got embarrassed and we have to live with it.”

Iowa weathered every storm in the second half.

When Iowa State shaved a 15-point halftime deficit to seven in the first 3 ½ minutes of the second half, coach McCaffery elected not to use timeout.

Connor McCaffery buried a 3-pointer and Wieskamp followed with a three-point play to up the margin back to 13. The lead ballooned to as much as 25 points.