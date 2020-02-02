Coss: Juice returns to Iowa-Illinois hoops rivalry

Back and forth? Check. There were 14 lead changes and eight ties. Illinois led for 15 minutes, 14 seconds. Iowa had the upper hand for 19:02.

Toughness? Check. Whether it was Illinois crashing the glass and getting second or third opportunities in the second half or Iowa limiting its opponent to three points in the final 4 minutes, both teams refused to budge.

"This is what we're bred for," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who is 0-5 against Fran McCaffery. "This is what we're trying to be about. We haven't been about this the past two years. There has been a softness, we've been a pushover. We're not doing that anymore."

Emotions? Check, check, check. When Luka Garza buried a dagger 3-pointer with 38 seconds left, he puffed his chest and let everybody in the arena know about it. When a cool and calm Joe Wieskamp threw down a fast-break dunk with 12 ticks remaining, he displayed emotions we rarely see.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And emotion boiled over to the postgame handshake line.

Illinois assistant coach Ron Coleman took exception to Wieskamp's dunk with Iowa leading by eight. He shouted profanities in the direction of coach McCaffery. At that point, McCaffery left the line and instructed his team to do the same.