Coss: Juice returns to Iowa-Illinois hoops rivalry

IOWA CITY — Iowa and Illinois was one of the Big Ten Conference's fiercest basketball rivalries in the 1980s and early 1990s.
You had heralded coaches in Tom Davis and Lou Henson. The games were sold out. There were high stakes in the conference race. Games often were decided in the waning moments (cue Andy Kaufmann game-winner in 1993). There was plenty of tension, emotion and verbal jabs exchanged.
With the exception of a few seasons, the border battle has lacked some juice in the 21st century because of competitive level.
When Illinois has been strong, Iowa has been down. When Iowa has been formidable, Illinois has been rebuilding.
We saw a rivalry renewed Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"Probably the most intense Big Ten game I've played," sophomore Connor McCaffery said following Iowa's 72-65 victory over the Fighting Illini. "Every possession was such a grind on both ends."
The game had all the elements of what a rivalry should entail.
Top 20 teams? Check. Iowa is 18th and Illinois 19th in the latest poll.
At or near the top of the Big Ten standings? Check.
Electric crowd? Check. It was Iowa's largest home gathering of the season at 15,056, with some vocal Illini fans decked in orange sprinkled in.
Back and forth? Check. There were 14 lead changes and eight ties. Illinois led for 15 minutes, 14 seconds. Iowa had the upper hand for 19:02.
Toughness? Check. Whether it was Illinois crashing the glass and getting second or third opportunities in the second half or Iowa limiting its opponent to three points in the final 4 minutes, both teams refused to budge.
"This is what we're bred for," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who is 0-5 against Fran McCaffery. "This is what we're trying to be about. We haven't been about this the past two years. There has been a softness, we've been a pushover. We're not doing that anymore."
Emotions? Check, check, check. When Luka Garza buried a dagger 3-pointer with 38 seconds left, he puffed his chest and let everybody in the arena know about it. When a cool and calm Joe Wieskamp threw down a fast-break dunk with 12 ticks remaining, he displayed emotions we rarely see.
And emotion boiled over to the postgame handshake line.
Illinois assistant coach Ron Coleman took exception to Wieskamp's dunk with Iowa leading by eight. He shouted profanities in the direction of coach McCaffery. At that point, McCaffery left the line and instructed his team to do the same.
Illinois held its players near the scorer's table to let the Iowa players get to the locker room and off the court.
"Sometimes that stuff is going to happen," Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz said. "That happens everywhere. A lot of competitions out there. We were trying to win the game."
Wieskamp said he wasn't trying to embarrass anyone and actually apologized if he offended anyone in the Illinois camp.
"I think it was just the whole game it built up, a lot of emotion, obviously,” Wieskamp said. “You could feel it from the fans, but also just them being in your space the whole game. It gets frustrating, so to finally being able to let loose and throw one down felt really good.”
Coach McCaffery called the incident afterward unfortunate but a "non-story" since nothing major occurred.
Underwood labeled it Big Ten basketball at its finest.
Illinois, still in a first-place tie with Michigan State, has a well-rounded team with size and athleticism. It has taken on the persona of its coach — tough and gritty.
Iowa has an all-American candidate in Garza, a strong supporting cast led by Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick and Connor McCaffery along with a competitive edge and toughness unlike some of its teams in the past.
"I think the adversity we experienced early and losing some guys made us a tougher team," Wieskamp said. "We've really connected since those early losses in the Big Ten season."
Unless there is a colossal collapse, both are going to be in the NCAA Tournament field together for the first time in seven seasons.
"(Fran) has got his kids believing, and 99% of the battle is believing," Underwood said. "I like to think our guys are doing the same."
The rematch is 34 days away in Champaign. Expect more of the same.
"Every night is ultra-competitive," Underwood said.
At least for now, the rivalry is must-see again.