Coss: 'This is one of the more resilient teams I've been on'

IOWA CITY — Championship teams pull out games during the season when their offense is clunky. Championship teams scratch and claw when their two best scoring threats combine to miss 19 of 29 shots. Championship teams crank up the defense when they’re down a dozen points and can’t knock in a 3-pointer.
Iowa’s basketball squad was far from perfect Monday night, but it continues to possess traits that are associated with championship-level teams -- resilience, mental toughness and grit.
With contributions up and down their starting five down the stretch, the Hawkeyes overcame a lackluster offensive showing to rally past Wisconsin 68-62 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“That’s the definition of winning ugly right there,” sophomore Connor McCaffery admitted. “It is a testament to the willpower of this team, the players we have, the toughness we have and the way we can lock in and really get a stop.”
The blowout wins over Maryland and Minnesota were impressive. The 85-point output in the victory against defensive-minded Rutgers was eye-catching.
But this victory, the manner in which Iowa had to do it, might trump all those. The Hawkeyes closed the game on a 23-5 flurry.
“This was a big-time comeback win for us,” Joe Wieskamp said. “I was really proud of everyone on the team stepping up in late-game situations and getting stops.
“For the most part, everyone is playing with good poise and composure.”
The Hawkeyes aren’t accustomed to prevailing in these kind of games historically, particularly against nemesis Wisconsin which had taken eight of the previous 10 meetings and prides itself on discipline and defensive toughness.
Iowa shot a season-low 33.3% and mustered just 10 assists. It had field goal droughts of 7 minutes, 20 seconds in the first half and a 3:36 lull in the second half. It was a meager 3 of 20 from the 3-point line.
Luka Garza and Wieskamp each recorded double-doubles, but neither had their best on the offensive end. Garza was 6 of 17. Wieskamp hit 4 of 12 tries.
The timing was off. Shots were occasionally forced. Frustration was mounting.
“It didn’t come as easy tonight,” McCaffery said. “There wasn’t the same flow. We needed to play a little bit differently. You don’t want to adapt to the way the other team plays, but when things aren’t going your way, you might have to. We did a good job of that.”
This team has moxie unlike others during the Fran McCaffery era at Iowa. It plays with an attitude. It has five starters who don't shy away from big moments.
“We’re never going to back down,” said freshman guard Joe Toussaint, who triggered the comeback with a defensive swipe and three-point play. “We can be down 15, 18, 20 and we will never back down. We’re always going to come back at you.”
Iowa continues to enhance its resume. It has a half-dozen wins over teams in the top 50 of the NET rankings.
The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes are 15-5 overall and 6-3 in league play, just a game behind co-leaders Michigan State and Illinois at nearly the halfway point.
I didn’t envision coach McCaffery’s team would be in this position in November. I certainly didn’t see it coming once sharpshooter Jordan Bohannon elected to shut it down for the season in mid-December because of a balky hip.
Iowa has won nine consecutive games at home. If it can protect its home court five more times this season, it guarantees itself 20 victories, a winning record in the Big Ten and a single-digit seed on Selection Sunday.
“This is one of the more resilient teams I’ve been on,” Connor McCaffery said. “It is fun playing, fun to be part of. We have great chemistry, play well together and continue to fight when we’re down.
“We trust in each other.”
Can Iowa maintain that edge?
The next three games will determine if Iowa keeps pace with the top of the conference and is in the mix for a league crown going into the final month.
It heads to Maryland on Thursday, hosts Illinois on Sunday afternoon and then travels to Purdue next Wednesday.
“We’re playing really well right now, but we can’t let that get to our head,” Wieskamp said.
The Hawkeyes have displayed championship mettle to this point. With that, the confidence is soaring and wins are piling up.
"We have a bunch of guys that love playing the game and love each other," CJ Fredrick said. "You can just see the emotion and belief in one another."