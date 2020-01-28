Coss: 'This is one of the more resilient teams I've been on'

“For the most part, everyone is playing with good poise and composure.”

The Hawkeyes aren’t accustomed to prevailing in these kind of games historically, particularly against nemesis Wisconsin which had taken eight of the previous 10 meetings and prides itself on discipline and defensive toughness.

Iowa shot a season-low 33.3% and mustered just 10 assists. It had field goal droughts of 7 minutes, 20 seconds in the first half and a 3:36 lull in the second half. It was a meager 3 of 20 from the 3-point line.

Luka Garza and Wieskamp each recorded double-doubles, but neither had their best on the offensive end. Garza was 6 of 17. Wieskamp hit 4 of 12 tries.

The timing was off. Shots were occasionally forced. Frustration was mounting.

“It didn’t come as easy tonight,” McCaffery said. “There wasn’t the same flow. We needed to play a little bit differently. You don’t want to adapt to the way the other team plays, but when things aren’t going your way, you might have to. We did a good job of that.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

This team has moxie unlike others during the Fran McCaffery era at Iowa. It plays with an attitude. It has five starters who don't shy away from big moments.