Coss: Toussaint gives Hawkeyes 'another dimension'

What was even more impressive is Toussaint didn’t come into the game brimming with confidence.

Since his 32 points in games against Penn State and Nebraska earlier this month, his stat line the past three outings was less than stellar – 2-for-12 shooting, 6 points, 8 turnovers and less than 17 minutes in each game.

“It has been very frustrating as a freshman with all the ups and downs,” Toussaint said. “I’m just trying to get through it every day. Connor said he had the same problem last year where you feel you can’t score the ball or can’t do anything on the court.

“You’ve got to stay confident in yourself.”

Luka Garza gave Toussaint a pep talk before Wednesday’s game.

“He just told me to stay confident in myself, know I’m a good player and (Wednesday) was going to be my day,” Toussaint said.

When Toussaint plays under control, he can be a difference-maker for this Iowa team which has plenty of offensive firepower surrounding him with Garza, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick.

Toussaint was in attack mode, frequently knifing his way to the basket and not backing down against Rutgers’ big and physical front line.