Coss: Twenty wins is quite a feat for this Iowa team

And Iowa has held serve on its home floor.

Since the DePaul debacle in November, Iowa hasn't lost in its friendly confines.

Iowa and league-leading Maryland are the only teams not to stumble in their arena during conference play.

When the product on the floor is good, people come. And when CHA has been near capacity like Saturday, the energy level can be daunting for the opposition.

“When we get Carver sold out and rocking like that, it gives us momentum,” Garza said. “We’re an exciting team to watch. I’m not saying the other teams (in the past) weren’t exciting to watch, but the way we move the ball offensively, it is something to see.

“I think we’re slept on in terms of one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten. I don’t think anybody talks about how nobody has come in here and beat us (in the Big Ten).”

Iowa has two regular-season games remaining — Purdue (Tuesday) and at Illinois (next Sunday). The Hawkeyes probably need to win both to assure themselves a double bye (top-four seed) in the conference tournament.

Regardless, this team has shown it has the grit, firepower and camaraderie to make the second week of the Big Dance for the first time in 21 years.