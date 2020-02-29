Coss: Twenty wins is quite a feat for this Iowa team

IOWA CITY — They were not projected to finish in the upper half of the Big Ten Conference. They have been saddled with injuries. They played one home game in a 33-day stretch of the non-conference slate. They compete in the most rugged and demanding conference in the country.
Yet, hours before the calendar flipped to March, the Iowa men’s basketball team collected its 20th win, assured itself of a winning league record and will be stress-free on Selection Sunday in two weeks.
Raise your hand if you saw this kind of season unfolding four months ago. Not me. Not the majority of others.
“We weren’t supposed to be doing what we’re doing,” center Luka Garza said following Saturday’s 77-68 victory over 16th-ranked Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “We’re putting together a really good resume.”
There are a multitude of reasons for this Iowa team defying the preseason prognostications and overcoming a litany of injuries.
Garza has emerged as almost a lock for Big Ten player of the year and is on the short list of candidates for national player of the year. He recorded 20 or more points for the 14th straight conference game, the most of any league player in 20 years.
But just as vital as Garza’s steady dominance has been the ability of others to fill their roles admirably.
Joe Wieskamp is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. CJ Fredrick has been as good as advertised following a redshirt season. Connor McCaffery has been the glue guy. Joe Toussaint has brought a burst of quickness and an element of toughness. Ryan Kriener should be in the discussion for sixth man of the year in the Big Ten. Bakari Evelyn and Cordell Pemsl have had flashes of brilliance.
“We understand what each other brings to the table,” Wieskamp said, “and we play well off of that.”
It has resulted in a very strong dynamic and brotherhood in the locker room.
“We have a connection that I’ve never really been a part of playing basketball,” Fredrick said. “The way we share the ball and the way we celebrate when we see our brothers making shots, it is really fun to play with a group like this.”
No. 18 Iowa (20-9, 11-7) had 22 assists on 28 field goals. Seven of the eight players in the rotation had at least one helper.
You have free articles remaining.
Garza had his typical production with 25 points and 17 rebounds, but the Hawkeyes had six other players score between six and 13 points.
That balance can carry a team deep into March.
“You can’t do it by yourself,” Garza said. “When we get in stretches where we try that, that’s when we’re losing games."
And Iowa has held serve on its home floor.
Since the DePaul debacle in November, Iowa hasn't lost in its friendly confines.
Iowa and league-leading Maryland are the only teams not to stumble in their arena during conference play.
When the product on the floor is good, people come. And when CHA has been near capacity like Saturday, the energy level can be daunting for the opposition.
“When we get Carver sold out and rocking like that, it gives us momentum,” Garza said. “We’re an exciting team to watch. I’m not saying the other teams (in the past) weren’t exciting to watch, but the way we move the ball offensively, it is something to see.
“I think we’re slept on in terms of one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten. I don’t think anybody talks about how nobody has come in here and beat us (in the Big Ten).”
Iowa has two regular-season games remaining — Purdue (Tuesday) and at Illinois (next Sunday). The Hawkeyes probably need to win both to assure themselves a double bye (top-four seed) in the conference tournament.
Regardless, this team has shown it has the grit, firepower and camaraderie to make the second week of the Big Dance for the first time in 21 years.
And given it lost Jack Nunge and Jordan Bohannon to season-ending injuries, Patrick McCaffery to a medical condition and Fredrick for six games because of a stress reaction and sprained ankle, Iowa arguably is in the best position it has been for March in four years.
“You look at our schedule and the things that have happened to us this season, I don’t know if a lot of people would have anticipated us getting 20 wins,” Wieskamp said, “but we’re not done yet. We plan on getting a few more.”