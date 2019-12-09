Coss: Wieskamp turns in a much-needed dominant performance

IOWA CITY — Joe Wieskamp had not played horribly in Iowa's first nine basketball games of the season. He just hadn't stood out as much as Hawkeye fans anticipated coming into the season.
Wieskamp averaged 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting a little below 40 percent.
But on Monday night, Wieskamp went from ordinary Joe to difference-maker for the Hawkeyes.
Aggressive. Efficient. Explosive. And he even flashed a smile or two.
The Muscatine grad turned in his best performance of the year with a season-high 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks during Iowa's 72-52 Big Ten Conference victory over Minnesota.
Wieskamp went through the NBA draft process this past summer, was named to the Jerry West Watch List and the 10-player preseason all-Big Ten squad before the season.
A hyper-extended elbow in the second game, illness in Las Vegas, sub-par shooting performances, a passive mentality at times and a team-high 15 turnovers had some wondering if he was in the dreaded sophomore slump.
"It has been a little bit of a frustrating season," Wieskamp admitted. "I know the expectations are out there for me to be one of the most dominant players in the league.
"I had to ignore that pressure and those expectations. I had to get back to playing the way I know I can play and affect the game on both ends of the floor."
Iowa saw it on the defensive end at Syracuse last week, holding Elijah Hughes, whom Iowa coach Fran McCaffery calls a future pro, to 10 points.
"He was locked in," McCaffery said. "The thing that was impressive to me about Joe tonight was he played that kind of defense and then played that kind of offense.
"That's what the great ones do."
His highlight-reel play came midway through the second half.
Wieskamp blocked Tre' Williams 3-point attempt from the top of the key, grabbed the ball, dribbled up the court and threw down a two-hand flush.
"That felt really good," he said. "I did that one time in high school. It felt similar to that."
It brought the fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to its feet, the type of play Iowa enthusiasts hadn't seen from Wieskamp in the first month of the season.
McCaffery called it a huge moment in the game as Minnesota had trimmed a 17-point deficit to 10.
"I knew he was going to shoot it," Wieskamp said.
After having his shot blocked a couple times earlier in the game, Wieskamp knew he had to go to the basket strong.
"I lost grip of the rim and hung on for dear life," he said. "I was going so fast and my momentum took me forward. I was scared for a second I was going to get a (technical foul for hanging on the rim)."
This was the type of performance Wieskamp needed heading into Thursday's in-state game against Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum.
"That was good for the confidence moving forward," he said.
More importantly, it was the type of performance Iowa needed as post Luka Garza draws increased attention with his dominant start to the season.
Wieskamp took only six shots and scored seven points in Friday's loss at Michigan.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore was much more assertive. He took a season-high 15 shots, including eight from inside the arc.
He made three of his season-high five 3-pointers and had 11 points before the first media timeout.
"He's the type of player who can't have a game where he only gets six shots," Garza said. "We had to lock in and get more opportunities for him.
"I'm really happy for him. It is only the beginning for him, and he's going to keep it going."
Wieskamp needs to keep it going for this Iowa team to have long-term success, especially if Jordan Bohannon elects to shut it down for the season and pursue a medical redshirt because of a balky hip.
If Garza is Iowa's Batman, Wieskamp needs to be the Hawkeyes' Robin.
"I went into this game with a more aggressive mindset," he said. "I feel I'm our best perimeter player. When plays need to be made, I need to make them.
"This is the best I've felt all season other than the first game. So I just need to continue finding that good balance offensively and being a complete player for our team."