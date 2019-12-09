Coss: Wieskamp turns in a much-needed dominant performance

Iowa saw it on the defensive end at Syracuse last week, holding Elijah Hughes, whom Iowa coach Fran McCaffery calls a future pro, to 10 points.

"He was locked in," McCaffery said. "The thing that was impressive to me about Joe tonight was he played that kind of defense and then played that kind of offense.

"That's what the great ones do."

His highlight-reel play came midway through the second half.

Wieskamp blocked Tre' Williams 3-point attempt from the top of the key, grabbed the ball, dribbled up the court and threw down a two-hand flush.

"That felt really good," he said. "I did that one time in high school. It felt similar to that."

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

It brought the fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to its feet, the type of play Iowa enthusiasts hadn't seen from Wieskamp in the first month of the season.

McCaffery called it a huge moment in the game as Minnesota had trimmed a 17-point deficit to 10.

"I knew he was going to shoot it," Wieskamp said.

After having his shot blocked a couple times earlier in the game, Wieskamp knew he had to go to the basket strong.