COVID-19 having impact on all aspects of Big Ten tournament

Nebraska players were not made available for interviews following the game.

Indiana also chose to not make its players available. Coach Archie Miller spoke at a postgame news conference and that was it. Miller said the decision to not make players available was influenced by the news that the NBA had just cancelled the remainder of its season.

“I decided to basically just move those guys as fast as we possibly can to get cleaned up after the game and get to the hotel as fast as possible,’’ Miller explained. “I think, once you start getting the news that we got after the game, I think right now for our players, it's let's get cleaned up, let's get out of here, and let's get back to the hotel where we can keep our group kind of tight and move forward with tomorrow.’’

Miller said when he told his players after the game about the NBA decision, “it was like telling them a family member was sick or something happened to somebody.

“Obviously, our guys are in tune with what's going on with the virus, but when you say, fellas, you've got to hear this, but the NBA season has just been cancelled, you see a bunch of young guys looking at you like, ‘Yeah, what we've been telling you is things are kind of serious,''' Miller said. "Go wash your hands. Make sure you're doing what you're supposed to do right now.’’

