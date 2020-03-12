COVID-19 having impact on all aspects of Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is scheduled to resume Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
But it will do so without fans because of fears about the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Big Ten made that decision after the first session of the tournament already was under way Wednesday night.
Those two games were played with fans in attendance but no spectators other than spectactors, essential personnel and some family members will be allowed in the building for the remainder of the tournament.
The COVID-19 scare also has impacted how media are able to interact with the tournament’s participants.
In the past, the coach of each team and three players were available in a postgame news conference while the remaining players were accessible in the locker room.
The Big Ten determined even before it decided to restrict attendance at the games that players would be available in a location other than the locker room.
After Minnesota and Northwestern played in the first game Wednesday, both teams opted to only make players and coaches available in the news conference.
Things changed even more in the second game of the night, between Indiana and Nebraska.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, who complained of not feeling well prior to the game, left the contest early and went to a local hospital. There was no indication that it was related to COVID-19. Hoiberg, who has a history of heart problems, tweeted out a statement Thursday morning saying he would never do anything “that would put my team, my family or anyone else in harm’s way.’’
Nebraska players were not made available for interviews following the game.
Indiana also chose to not make its players available. Coach Archie Miller spoke at a postgame news conference and that was it. Miller said the decision to not make players available was influenced by the news that the NBA had just cancelled the remainder of its season.
“I decided to basically just move those guys as fast as we possibly can to get cleaned up after the game and get to the hotel as fast as possible,’’ Miller explained. “I think, once you start getting the news that we got after the game, I think right now for our players, it's let's get cleaned up, let's get out of here, and let's get back to the hotel where we can keep our group kind of tight and move forward with tomorrow.’’
Miller said when he told his players after the game about the NBA decision, “it was like telling them a family member was sick or something happened to somebody.
“Obviously, our guys are in tune with what's going on with the virus, but when you say, fellas, you've got to hear this, but the NBA season has just been cancelled, you see a bunch of young guys looking at you like, ‘Yeah, what we've been telling you is things are kind of serious,''' Miller said. "Go wash your hands. Make sure you're doing what you're supposed to do right now.’’