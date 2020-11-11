COVID-19 spike puts Augie practices on pause

In what has started out as a strange sports season in the 2020-21 school year, things got a little weirder this week for Augustana College athletes participating in winter sports.
An already adjusted season took another left turn.
“Last Friday at noon, Augie elevated its COVID-19 alert status. As a result, all intercollegiate athletic activities were paused,” Augie athletic director Mike Zapolski said.
It was a hard shutdown as all “team practices, strength and conditioning sessions, etc...” were stopped for at least a week. Zapolski said the plan now is for the shutdown to last through Sunday.
“A decision will be made later this week on whether or not the pause will be extended,” Zapolski said.
The following teams were practicing last week when the pause was implemented: men's and women's basketball, women's bowling, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's swimming & diving, men's and women's track & field, men's and women's volleyball and wrestling.
The return to practices will be a short one, though. All schools in the CCIW are shutting down their programs between Thanksgiving and Jan. 1. As it stands, practices can resume on Jan. 2 from that break. Both men and women are slated to begin a conference-only basketball schedule on Jan. 16.
“We're just following college protocol,” said first-year men's basketball coach Steve Schafer of the pause in workouts.
This break is just a minor inconvenience more than anything, he said.
“I don't think we lose a ton; we don't play until January,” Schafer said. “We're not running out of days in terms of practices dates. But we're in the same boat as every other school in the conference. … I don't think that puts us in a bind or at a disadvantage because other colleges in the CCIW and the country are doing the same thing.”
Rough road: When the basketball season does get played, teams at the Division III level will have a tougher time making it to their respective NCAA tournaments. The NCAA decided to cut the tournament fields to 75%, meaning instead of 64 teams entering the event, there will only be a 48-team field.
Many of those 48 spots will be filled with automatic qualifiers — league representatives earning spots via either regular-season or tournament championships. At-large or Pool C qualifiers as they are called, will be limited this year. It was a cost-saving decision made the NCAA which has seen its revenues drop considerably without a Division I men's basketball tournament earlier this year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!