COVID-19 spike puts Augie practices on pause

“We're just following college protocol,” said first-year men's basketball coach Steve Schafer of the pause in workouts.

This break is just a minor inconvenience more than anything, he said.

“I don't think we lose a ton; we don't play until January,” Schafer said. “We're not running out of days in terms of practices dates. But we're in the same boat as every other school in the conference. … I don't think that puts us in a bind or at a disadvantage because other colleges in the CCIW and the country are doing the same thing.”

Rough road: When the basketball season does get played, teams at the Division III level will have a tougher time making it to their respective NCAA tournaments. The NCAA decided to cut the tournament fields to 75%, meaning instead of 64 teams entering the event, there will only be a 48-team field.

Many of those 48 spots will be filled with automatic qualifiers — league representatives earning spots via either regular-season or tournament championships. At-large or Pool C qualifiers as they are called, will be limited this year. It was a cost-saving decision made the NCAA which has seen its revenues drop considerably without a Division I men's basketball tournament earlier this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.