Cowboys edge injured Cyclones

Likelele had 21 points on 9-14 shooting, including the game-winning layup. He also had nine assists and five rebounds to go along with his impressive scoring.

The Cyclones got strong performances out of their two true freshmen, who were starting in place of Haliburton and Bolton.

Caleb Grill played 39 minutes, scored nine points on 3-5 shooting from beyond the arc and pulled down eight rebounds. His minutes, points, made 3-pointers and rebounds were all career highs.

Tre Jackson helped handle the point guard duties with Haliburton and Bolton out. He played 40 minutes and scored 10 points on 3-8 shooting from the field and grabbed four rebounds.

“I’m proud of them,” Jacobson said. “I told them after the game that was I was proud of how they stepped up. They did a great job in their first March, postseason game, and I think they will have a ton of success going forward. They have to keep moving forward and build on it and realize what this program is about and that this season was unacceptable.”

Iowa State didn’t have the season that anybody in the program wanted. But Prohm wanted his team to win this game on grit to have a good feeling going into the off season.