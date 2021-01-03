Crafty Curbelo brings energy off bench for Illini

He's cutting back on some of the freshman-like turnovers and improving on the defensive end all while nobody has had an answer for stopping him from getting to the rim.

“I actually like coming off the bench because you get to see what my teammates are doing wrong or what we need," Curbelo said. "Every time I’m on the bench, I just stay focused on the game. That way when I come in, I know what we’ve got to do and what we need because it’s very important.

"I think every player who comes off the bench has a role and I think that’s mine: Just come in and get everybody going and get stops on the defensive side. I think we’ve improved so much since Day 1 when we started. We’re becoming that defensive team that Illinois is known for. Every time I come in, I just try to do my best on defense, take that pride on defense, just like I do on offense."

Underwood has long called Curbelo a "basketball savant" and did so again Saturday. He praised the way Curbelo peppers Underwood, the coaching staff and his teammates with questions. Scouting reports are filled with notes in every margin. Practices consist of flashy passes that extend beyond his years.