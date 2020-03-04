Curbelo could be future Illini star

"Dre's different man, he's got so much worldly experience, he might be one of the best leaders I've ever seen," Underwood said. "He doesn't think about anything other than basketball. Being in the locker room after the game and talking to him, his vision and what he saw was incredible. He elevates players. I was in New York recruiting and saw him play, he almost had a triple-double. He didn't shoot it well, but he figures out how to affect the game. When they played Sierra Canyon, he was the most dominant player on the court. His basketball IQ is maybe as high as anybody I've ever coached. I've not had him in a practice yet, but I smile when I watch him play, I know that."

Do not plan to see him in the Jordan Brand Classic or the McDonald's AA game. Some say there are too many guards in the class of 2020, but whatever the reason, now gurus are saying he is probably the most college-ready guard in the entire class.

Curbelo does not cry about not making those teams, but his competitive juices are flaring up. When asked about the postseason All-Stars teams, he is polite but always responds with, "I don't know, sir, I wish I knew. I guess you should probably ask them, but I have no idea why."

Current Illini point-guard Dosunmu was a five-star recruit who dropped a little, some say, because he committed to Illinois. Regardless of the reason, Dosunmu is playing like a Rolls Royce and first-team All-Big Ten player; there is not a better closer in college basketball to date. When you tell Dosunmu he cannot do something, he proves you wrong. Underwood is landing his kind of players, and, from all indications, expect to see a show next season at the State Farm Center, because Curbelo will provide the entertainment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0