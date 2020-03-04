Curbelo could be future Illini star

When a college coach recruits a student-athlete, the hope is he fits the program and can help win games but, even more, that the recruitment “pans out.”
There is not enough space in this column to mention all the players who were “can't miss” recruits who fizzled out or were forgotten about.
However based on recent play, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and assistant Orlando Antigua seem to have found one of the most impressive and talented recruits in the class of 2020: Andre Curbelo, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Puerto Rico, who plays at Long Island Lutheran in Glen Head, New York.
His national ranking and postseason accolades appear to be good, but not exceptional. Curbelo ranks 43rd (Rivals.com), 48th (ESPN) and 55th (24/7 Sports) on the major recruiting service lists, with each giving him four-stars.
So what is the problem? Recently ESPN3 broadcast a full game between LuHi and Sierra Canyon, both ranked in the nation's Top 20. The game featured top recruits who have committed to Kentucky, Ohio State and others, but once again Curbelo stole the show.
Curbelo is special. In all my years of covering high school basketball recruits, he is among the ones the gurus have slept on the most. This kid can do it all: run the show, shoot it, get the rim with ease and defend. He has the old school look of Magic Johnson and John Stockton in him. Curbelo makes it tough for teams to press because he can break it all by himself.
This kid will make others around him better the day he walks on campus.
In February, the star guard was in New Brunswick, N.J., watching his future team take on Rutgers.
While attending the game with his family, Curbelo took the time to chat about what he saw from the Illini.
"Watching the game live made me realize how much better (Illinois) can get," Curbelo said. "It was something Coach Antigua and I talked about, and we both agreed. They're better but still have a long way to go. I will always be proud of them and happy that I'm going there.”
Curbelo was witnessing a loss from the Illini, who were without star guard Ayo Dosunmu.
The East Coast guard knows he has to work for everything once he arrives at Illinois because he was told that from day one.
"I see myself being that playmaker they need and, whether I start or not, I will do whatever it takes to win games there. I want my future teammates, fans and coaches to expect me to create for others before myself and have a lot of fun doing it," he said. "I really can't wait to be there with my teammates."
During the recruiting process, Underwood was not allowed to talk about Curbelo as a player. But now ... say the name and first you will get a smirk and a smile and then adjectives galore about his future prospect.
"Dre's different man, he's got so much worldly experience, he might be one of the best leaders I've ever seen," Underwood said. "He doesn't think about anything other than basketball. Being in the locker room after the game and talking to him, his vision and what he saw was incredible. He elevates players. I was in New York recruiting and saw him play, he almost had a triple-double. He didn't shoot it well, but he figures out how to affect the game. When they played Sierra Canyon, he was the most dominant player on the court. His basketball IQ is maybe as high as anybody I've ever coached. I've not had him in a practice yet, but I smile when I watch him play, I know that."
Do not plan to see him in the Jordan Brand Classic or the McDonald's AA game. Some say there are too many guards in the class of 2020, but whatever the reason, now gurus are saying he is probably the most college-ready guard in the entire class.
Curbelo does not cry about not making those teams, but his competitive juices are flaring up. When asked about the postseason All-Stars teams, he is polite but always responds with, "I don't know, sir, I wish I knew. I guess you should probably ask them, but I have no idea why."
Current Illini point-guard Dosunmu was a five-star recruit who dropped a little, some say, because he committed to Illinois. Regardless of the reason, Dosunmu is playing like a Rolls Royce and first-team All-Big Ten player; there is not a better closer in college basketball to date. When you tell Dosunmu he cannot do something, he proves you wrong. Underwood is landing his kind of players, and, from all indications, expect to see a show next season at the State Farm Center, because Curbelo will provide the entertainment.