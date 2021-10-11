Curbelo, Illini worth watching

Like Houdini, the greatest magician of all time, Curbelo’s magic on the court is fun to watch; his ability to score in traffic for a player his size is amazing, his floater is near magic every time. During Saturday's open practice, it appeared there were times when Curbelo had met his match, then all of a sudden, a no-look pass, behind the back pass or between the legs had fans cheering.

What fans saw of Curbelo on ESPN in high school against Sierra Canyon is what was on display last weekend.

Whether you like the Illini or not, you will find this kid is special.

John Buck, Curbelo's high school coach, said, "by his junior year, I knew he would be tremendous at the next level and that he was not getting enough attention nationally. I constantly reminded our staff to enjoy coaching André, because guys like him don’t come around often. I’ve been blessed to coach some amazing players here at LuHi, and André is the best of them all. His skill set is obviously amazing, but his feel for the game and his competitiveness set him apart."

The question everyone will be asking after reading this is: can he shoot? Last year it was a bad part of his game.