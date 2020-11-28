Cyclone freshmen likely to face learning curve

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team has seven new faces on its 2020-21 roster.

Four of those are freshmen who weren’t even able to get in Iowa State’s facility over the summer because of the pandemic.

When Iowa State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday at noon in Hilton Coliseum, the freshmen will get their first taste of college basketball. Patience, however, likely will be needed.

“With all these freshmen, they all have a chance,” coach Steve Prohm said. “It’s hard for any of these freshmen. They didn’t have a summer so this is their learning curve right now. We have to be patient and let them grow. They have to do it at their own pace.”

That’s something Prohm has stressed. Iowa State has had an underclassman leave for the NBA Draft each of the last two seasons in Talen Horton-Tucker and Tyrese Haliburton.

Prohm wanted to make sure the freshmen understood that’s not everyone’s path.

“Monte Morris played here for four years and he’s the best backup point guard in the NBA and he could start on several teams,” Prohm said. “Georges Niang played here for four years, Matt Thomas was here four years and Naz Mitrou-Long was here five years. Everybody has a different path.