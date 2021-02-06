Cyclones bounce back, rout Red Raiders

AMES — The Iowa State women's basketball team was on a two-game skid and in need of a win.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Before the game, forward Kristin Scott said they wanted to let out some pent-up aggression.

Texas Tech was on the receiving end of Iowa State’s boiling point as the Cyclones beat the Red Raiders 92-73 on Saturday in Hilton Coliseum.

“For sure we took out some frustration,” Ashley Joens said. “After two losses, you have to regroup and get back into the flow of the game and get back in the win column. We used those two losses as motivation.”

Three Cyclones scored at least 17 points, and as a team they shot 48% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.

The Cyclones were led by true freshman point guard Emily Ryan, who had 21 points on 7-12 shooting from the field and 3-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Shee also had five assists and three rebounds.

Joens had 20 points and 13 rebounds and true freshman Lexi Donarski put up 17 points and five rebounds. It was Donarski’s first game in double figures since Jan. 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0