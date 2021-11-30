Cyclones 'bowl' their way into the Top 25

The Cyclones rank 15th nationally in turnovers forced per game (19.2) and easily toppled Xavier, 82-70, along with Memphis, 78-59, largely because of intense defensive pressure.

“We knew what we had, but to really see it come to fruition like this and to see the ways in which we're doing it — we’re doing it by defense,” said Brockington, who scored 30 points in the win over the Musketeers. “We’re doing it by sticking to our principles. I'm really proud of the guys for sticking with it like this, because we knew that we could play but we just had to go out there and show it every night.”

Still do.

ISU’s obviously in a “so far, so good” situation, but two big wins to fuel a 6-0 start won’t define this season. Nor will team-building trips to bowling alleys and movie theaters. Consistency, as always, remains key. And it starts with Otzelberger, who keeps it simple on a daily basis.

“I’m not a real exciting or forward-looking person,” he said. “I do the same thing every single day. Our team does the same thing every single day. What I know is our emphasis and focus is (on) being really good in practice today to cultivate the habits. We keep driving home the habits. You’re gonna play to the level of your habits in key moments, so right now it’s great.

"I’m proud of our guys that we won games that we set out to win, but my interest is in the daily habits, the progress every day and our team continuing to improve.”

