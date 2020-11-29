Cyclones dig out of early hole to win opener

“Offensively, he made shots and that’s one of the things he can really do,” Prohm said. “We have to do a good job of getting him out in transition and putting him in a spot where he has some space.”

Troy transfer Javan Johnson started slowly shooting the ball but he was able to contribute in other ways. He was just 3 for 10 from the floor but he was Iowa State’s second-leading assist man with five and he had three rebounds, a block and a steal.

As for the freshmen, all four showed flashes of their ability with Darlinstone Dubar leading the way.

Dubar played 22 high-energy minutes. He had seven points eight rebounds, six of those coming at tghe offensive end.

Xavier Foster played nine minutes and scored four points on two thunderous dunks. Dudley Blackwell and Jaden Walker each played eight minutes. Walker made his first two field goal attempts and finished with five points and Blackwell made three free throws.

“Dubar was the most ready to play right now and his minutes showed that,” Prohm said. “Dudley Blackwell had good energy, Jaden made shots at the end of the first half, which were big for us. He just has to get his nerves out and he has to not worry about making mistakes. Xavier had some juice in the last nine minutes.

“They’re all a work in progress without having scrimmages or anything so these games are important for them. It’s good to get this first game done with so these guys can go back and know they have to get better in areas A, B and C.”

