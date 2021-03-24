Cyclones drop heartbreaker in overtime

The Iowa State women's basketball team led Texas A&M for 40 minutes and 58 seconds Wednesday night.
The Cyclones made 16 3-pointers and shot a blistering 53% from the arc. Iowa State out-rebounded one of the best rebounding teams in the Southeastern Conference 50-38. The four Cyclone freshmen combined for 37 points.
Ashley Joens had 32 points and 18 rebounds.
All the recipes for success were there, but it wasn't enough for seventh-seeded Iowa State to beat second-seeded Texas A&M in San Antonio, Texas.
The Cyclones lost to the Aggies in overtime, 84-82 on a buzzer-beating layup by Jordan Nixon, who had 35 points.
Iowa State turned the ball over 24 times against A&M.
“We turned the ball over too many times,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “We knew we’d turn it over against this defense, but 24 times is a lot. We made some bad decisions in the open court but give A&M credit, they came after us and our players probably felt like there were six or seven defenders out there. They were so aggressive.
“We shot it really well, we shot free throws really well. It was certainly a game of two completely different styles of play, but that’s what makes this tournament so great.”
A&M’s physical defense allowed Iowa State to draw 20 fouls and shoot 15 free throws, compared to the 12 fouls called on Iowa State.
But during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and the entire overtime, only three fouls were called between the two teams. One of those fouls was by A&M to stop the clock.
With 10 seconds left in the game, the ball was inbounded to Lexi Donarski who was immediately double teamed and even though no A&M player actually touched the ball while Donarski had it, a jump ball was called.
“No,” Fennelly half-heartedly laughed when asked if he had a comment on that play. “I’m not allowed to comment on that.”
The Aggies had the possession arrow and made the game-tying shot to send the game into overtime.
“Texas A&M is a physical team,” Joens said. “We’ve played a few physical teams this season so we knew we’d have to stick our nose in there and battle. If we get knocked down, we needed to get back up and keep competing. And we did that.”
The other thing that hurt Iowa State down the stretch was Kristin Scott being out due to injury.
The Cyclones’ starting center, who had been dealing with an injury, played only 13 minutes. She had 11 points but she didn’t play in the fourth quarter or overtime.
Not having Scott, arguably the second most important player on Iowa State’s team given the lack of depth in the post, made Joens’ night even more impressive for Fennelly, even in the loss.
“Anyone who watched Ashley Joens in this tournament that doesn’t think she’s one of the best players in the country, then you need to look at other sports,” Fennelly said. “The kid is hard-nosed, competitive, she’s playing with the backup center and the weight of this team is on her back every single night and she just keeps playing. She’s amazing. Absolutely amazing. She does everything she can for her team to win and the numbers back that up.
“She got a chance on a national stage to show people who’ve never seen her what she’s about, and I’d bet they’re pretty damn impressed with her.”
The Cyclones had their chances against but turnovers late haunted them.
“I’m disappointed in the outcome," Fennelly said, "but not disappointed at all in how our team played and how they represented our school. It was an honor to coach them.”