Cyclones drop heartbreaker in overtime

A&M’s physical defense allowed Iowa State to draw 20 fouls and shoot 15 free throws, compared to the 12 fouls called on Iowa State.

But during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and the entire overtime, only three fouls were called between the two teams. One of those fouls was by A&M to stop the clock.

With 10 seconds left in the game, the ball was inbounded to Lexi Donarski who was immediately double teamed and even though no A&M player actually touched the ball while Donarski had it, a jump ball was called.

“No,” Fennelly half-heartedly laughed when asked if he had a comment on that play. “I’m not allowed to comment on that.”

The Aggies had the possession arrow and made the game-tying shot to send the game into overtime.

“Texas A&M is a physical team,” Joens said. “We’ve played a few physical teams this season so we knew we’d have to stick our nose in there and battle. If we get knocked down, we needed to get back up and keep competing. And we did that.”

The other thing that hurt Iowa State down the stretch was Kristin Scott being out due to injury.