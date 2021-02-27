Cyclones fall just short — again

“We fight hard,” guard Tre Jackson said, who finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. “We’ve been fighting hard these last couple of games. I’m proud of everybody.

“I’m proud of by boys J-Cole (Coleman-Lands) and Solo (Young). It was senior night and we wanted to pull out the win. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do that for them, but we’re going to keep fighting.”

Junior point guard Rasir Bolton injured his ankle in the first half. He tried to play through it but was unable to and sat the entire second half with the injury.

That put Tyler Harris in the lead-guard role for much of the second half. Harris finished with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.

“I thought we responded great when Bolton got hurt,” Prohm said. “We played great in the second half. The biggest key to the game were live-ball turnovers. They scored 21 points on our 12 turnovers. That was a major hit and so was the free-throw line disparity.”

TCU, the worst free throw shooting team in the Big 12, was 18-18 from the free throw line while Iowa State was 7-8.