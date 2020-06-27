Cyclones get transfer from Ole Miss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former University of Mississippi forward Blake Hinson has announced plans to transfer to Iowa State, citing Mississippi’s acknowledgement of the Confederate flag as part of the reason for his departure.

Hinson, a 6-foot-7 forward, started 58 games in the past two seasons at Ole Miss, averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season.

He is the third transfer to commit to the Cyclones during the off-season, joining DePaul’s Jalen Coleman-Lands and Memphis’ Tyler Harris. Hinson would need to sit out a year under NCAA rules unless he is granted a waiver to play right away next season.

Hinson told the Daytona Beach News Journal that Mississippi’s use of the Confederate emblem on its state flag contributed to his leaving.

“To make a general statement, it was time to go and leave Ole Miss,” Hinson said. “I’m proud not to represent that flag anymore and to not be associated with anything representing the Confederacy.”

Both the Southeastern Conference and NCAA have announced they no longer will hold postseason events in the state of Mississippi until the flag is changed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0