Cyclones have hope that turnaround is coming

Harris sank 138 3s in two years at Memphis, Bolton has 97 the past two seasons and Johnson shot 43.8% from behind the arc as a freshman at Troy. It’s possible this could be one of the Cyclones’ best 3-point shooting teams in some time.

They also have added a great deal of length on the perimeter in three freshmen who all are 6-5 or 6-6.

One area where they definitely should be better is the center position.

The 6-8, 242-pound Young always has provided a physical presence around the basket, but he emerged as more of an offensive force last season, especially after Haliburton was sidelined. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee this spring but will be ready long before practice begins.

"I feel really good about our 5 spot going into the new year with Solomon as well as George Conditt and then our young guy, Xavier Foster, coming in to play," Prohm said.

There really does appear to be a lot of talent there. But someone — most likely Bolton — needs to become the sort of alpha that Haliburton, Monte Morris and Georges Niang have given the Cyclones in the past.

And with so many new guys playing prominent roles, it’s imperative that they get a chance to work together at least a little bit this summer.

But hey, at least there’s hope.

