Cyclones look to avoid winless Big 12 season

“We’re just trying to break through,” Conditt said. “We just have to finish games. There are points in these games where one mistake can mess up a whole rhythm. We have to eliminate those.

“I’m really proud of this team for continuing to fight. With everything that’s happened with COVID, it really takes a toll on players mentally. For this team to keep fighting and to never back down — a lot of teams could’ve just thrown in the towel. I love this team for not doing that.”

Part of Conditt’s motivation for not backing down is for the seniors.

Solomon Young has been a part of two Big 12 Championship teams and Jalen Coleman-Lands graduate transferred to Iowa State this season to help lead and be a reliable scorer — which he has been, averaging 14.1 points.

“I don’t want our seniors to leave without getting a conference win,” Conditt said. “That’s very upsetting.”

While the season has gone poorly, Prohm reminded his players that they’re fortunate to even play this season given the pandemic and everything that’s happened.