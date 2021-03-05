Cyclones look to avoid winless Big 12 season

AMES — The Iowa State men's basketball team has just one regular season game left as the Cyclones look to avoid a winless conference season.
Iowa State plays Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, to close the school's worst regular season since 1936-37.
The Cyclones’ current 15-game losing streak is already the longest in school history, and if Iowa State loses on Saturday, it will join the 1937 team as the only two Iowa State teams to not win a conference game.
“I don’t want to end the season like that. No one does,” junior George Conditt said. “I’ve been a part of this program for a while and it’s not an Iowa State thing. Coming close against top-ranked teams isn’t an Iowa State thing. The Big 12 has a lot of great teams but losing by two or whatever, there’s no moral victory in that at Iowa State.
“Everybody has to have that mentality of, ‘Next game, we have to get one.’”
The Wildcats are ninth in the Big 12 standings, so if Iowa State was going to find a win anywhere, it would be against Kansas State, but the Cyclones have already played two games in three days this week as they make up games that were postponed because of COVID-19.
To make matters more difficult, coach Steve Prohm expects point guard and leading scorer Rasir Bolton to be out for a third straight game with a sprained ankle.
“We’re just trying to break through,” Conditt said. “We just have to finish games. There are points in these games where one mistake can mess up a whole rhythm. We have to eliminate those.
“I’m really proud of this team for continuing to fight. With everything that’s happened with COVID, it really takes a toll on players mentally. For this team to keep fighting and to never back down — a lot of teams could’ve just thrown in the towel. I love this team for not doing that.”
Part of Conditt’s motivation for not backing down is for the seniors.
Solomon Young has been a part of two Big 12 Championship teams and Jalen Coleman-Lands graduate transferred to Iowa State this season to help lead and be a reliable scorer — which he has been, averaging 14.1 points.
“I don’t want our seniors to leave without getting a conference win,” Conditt said. “That’s very upsetting.”
While the season has gone poorly, Prohm reminded his players that they’re fortunate to even play this season given the pandemic and everything that’s happened.
“Like I told the guys, life is tough,” Prohm said. “It’s tough going through this but man, there are a lot of blessings in our life, too. We have to understand that and make sure we appreciate those blessings.
“Like I always say, ‘You have to be humble through success and be humble when you struggle.’”