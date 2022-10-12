Cyclones' newest big men are former rivals, turned adept shot blocking friends

AMES — They never spoke a word to each other.

Every time the towering and talented Hason Ward of Virginia Commonwealth and Osun Osunniyi of St. Bonaventure clashed in the paint, trash talk didn’t accompany the bevy of blocked shots, array of dunks, nor numerous offensive rebounds.

Call it respect. Chalk it up to each player’s character. Either way, verbal communication now flows freely for the former Atlantic 10 rivals-turned-Iowa State teammates.

“It didn’t matter if he scored on me, or I scored on him, he blocked me or I blocked him, we never said a word to each other," the multi-talented 6-10 Osunniyi said during Wednesday morning’s media day for the Cyclones. “So the first time we spoke was here."

Ward and Osunniyi are speaking loudly with their actions in practice both in the interior and on the perimeter for ISU, which lacked rim protection last season while constructing a remarkably resurgent season that ended in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

Ward stands 6-9 and just happened to score nine points and block a career-high six shots in his last game against the Bonnies. Osunniyi didn’t play in that game, but he scored nine points while blocking three shots in the previous meeting. Back and forth the two big men went — until the seniors’ basketball fortunes merged with T.J. Otzelberger’s Cyclones this season.

“We laugh about it now,” said Ward, who averaged 5.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and six blocks in three seasons with the Rams.

ISU’s opponents will, of course, be excluded from that in-joke. Both Ward and Osunniyi have just scratched the surface of their potential on the offensive end. Osunniyi earned Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year honors each of the past two seasons.

“(They) give us guys with experience on the front line,” said Otzelberger, who also returns key contributors such as Gabe Kalscheur, Aljaz Kunc, Robert Jones and Caleb Grill from last season’s team. “Certainly athleticism, rim protection, (and the) ability to make plays.”

The Cyclones were tied for 180th nationally last season in blocked shots per game at 3.1. With Ward’s and Osunniyi’s help, VCU and St. Bonaventure ranked 18th and 31st, respectively, in the same critical category.

“It’s been tough for me getting to the hoop, just with how lengthy they are,” said freshman point guard Tamin Lipsey, whose role will expand after Temple transfer Jeremiah Williams’s recent season-ending Achilles injury. “They’re so athletic that they’re going to do a lot of blocking this year, just getting tips, getting their hands on the ball, there’s going to be a lot of that.

"I see it every day in practice and it’s going to translate a lot to the games.”

Lipsey and fellow top-200 true freshman Eli King will likely share the point guard duties, but another St. Bonaventure transfer, Jaren Holmes, along with Kalscheur, can also chip in at times.

So it’s another all-hands-on-deck proposition for the Cyclones when it comes to sustaining the success they enjoyed last season after suffering through a 2-22 season in 2020-21 before Otzelberger — a longtime former assistant with ISU — returned to helm the program.

Holmes can help replace the scoring that Izaiah Brockington provided in his one season as a Cyclones, but everyone on the roster must improve and contribute in order to make another winning season possible in the rugged Big 12.

“If you look at last year, what we set out to do is establish pride in the program,” Otzelberger said. “Work hard every single day. Play Cyclone basketball in such a way that our fan base and everybody can get behind us because of the passion and enthusiasm we’re playing with. That’s something you can count on this year, as well.”

Especially from Ward and Osunniyi, the former foes who have become fast-talking and shot blocking friends.

“The chemistry is great,” said Osunniyi, who averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks last season. “We’re with each other every single day on and off the court. I think that’s something that’s going to help us out once the season starts.”