Cyclones seek to finish season strong

AMES, Iowa — Steve Prohm individually met with each member of the Iowa State men’s basketball team on Thursday.

It was a meeting to encourage the players as the Cyclones enter the second part of the conference schedule.

Iowa State hosts Kansas State in Hilton Coliseum on Saturday to begin the second half the Big 12 schedule.

“They were good,” Prohm said of the meetings. “Some were better than others but all of them were positive from the standpoint of they understand that we have to be better, they understand what’s at stake and the mistakes that we make and understanding that we have to be better than that.”

The Cyclones are just 9-13, 2-7 in the Big 12.

“I just wanted them to understand that whatever our record is, and it doesn’t define me and it shouldn’t define you by the way we carry ourselves and handle ourselves and by the way we represent this school,” Prohm said. “It can change quickly — we’ve shown that before in the past.”

In the 2015-16 season, Iowa State did start conference play just 1-3 before finishing 10-8 in conference. But this season seems to be much more like 2017-18 when the Cyclones lost their first four conference games and ended with a Big 12 record of 4-14.

