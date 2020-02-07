Cyclones seek to finish season strong

AMES, Iowa — Steve Prohm individually met with each member of the Iowa State men’s basketball team on Thursday.
It was a meeting to encourage the players as the Cyclones enter the second part of the conference schedule.
Iowa State hosts Kansas State in Hilton Coliseum on Saturday to begin the second half the Big 12 schedule.
“They were good,” Prohm said of the meetings. “Some were better than others but all of them were positive from the standpoint of they understand that we have to be better, they understand what’s at stake and the mistakes that we make and understanding that we have to be better than that.”
The Cyclones are just 9-13, 2-7 in the Big 12.
“I just wanted them to understand that whatever our record is, and it doesn’t define me and it shouldn’t define you by the way we carry ourselves and handle ourselves and by the way we represent this school,” Prohm said. “It can change quickly — we’ve shown that before in the past.”
In the 2015-16 season, Iowa State did start conference play just 1-3 before finishing 10-8 in conference. But this season seems to be much more like 2017-18 when the Cyclones lost their first four conference games and ended with a Big 12 record of 4-14.
You have free articles remaining.
Really, all Prohm wants to see is improvement — much like how West Virginia improved at the end of last season. The Mountaineers finished with a conference record of 4-14 last season but over the last four regular season games, they went 2-2 and won two games in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. One of the wins in the conference tournament was against then-No. 7 Texas Tech, who went on to play in the national championship game.
This season, after a strong finish to 2018-19, West Virginia is a top-15 team.
“What they did last year is they finished really well down the stretch — they beat Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament,” Prohm said. “That’s the approach we need to take and that’s how I challenged them.”
Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is on board.
“I would hope the last half of the schedule is very significant to everybody,” Haliburton said. “I would hope the games before this were significant to everybody.
“It’s a grind and a battle of a league. We’re on the second half of the Big 12 schedule and the best part of the first half is that it’s over with and we can move on.”
For Haliburton, the last half of the Big 12 schedule is all about confidence.
“(Auburn coach) Bruce Pearl had a quote that sticks with me,” Haliburton said. “He said, ‘If you turn his (Haliburton’s) water off, he turns everybody else’s water on.’ Which is true, but that might be a problem with myself because I’m allowing them to turn my water off.
“I need to start playing with as much confidence as possible because we don’t have much to lose at this point. I’m going to play with as much confidence as I can and give my teammates and university everything I have for the rest of the year.”