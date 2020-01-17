Cyclones seeking toughness

In the Baylor game on Wednesday, Iowa State was able to stay right with Baylor and was down just five points on the road. But in the second half the Bears punched the Cyclones in the mouth and Iowa State couldn’t respond.

“We have to be mentally, physically and emotionally tougher so when things do go bad and we are down 10, can we handle it and come back?” Prohm said. “In basketball, how many times do you see people get down 15 at halftime and by the first media timeout it’s a six-point game? We do have to be tougher. But tougher is attention to detail in how we’re guarding people. That’s toughness.

“Attention to detail in scouting report and knowing what we’re doing in those situations is toughness. You can define toughness in a lot of ways but for us it’s about consistency.”

Conditt sees the same thing his coach does in terms of the consistency — or lack of consistency.

“You see jumps and skips of us improving defensively, but it’s a marathon,” Conditt said. “We have to be consistent. We have to pick it up ASAP.”

The players are taking responsibility to get tougher.

Conditt said the players had a meeting after the Baylor loss and Conditt expressed his thoughts.

“Toughness is on us,” Conditt said. “No one can help you be tough. Only you can. We have each others’ backs and we have our coach’s back. It’s us against the world.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0