Cyclones sign another Tyrese, Sandfort makes it official

Iowa State University liked the last player named Tyrese that it recruited out of Wisconsin so much that it went out and got another.

The Cyclones signed 6-foot-1 Tyrese Hunter from Racine, Wis., on Wednesday on the first day high school basketball players could sign letters of intent.

Hunter averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals in leading St. Catherine’s High School to a 25-0 record last season. He rose on national recruiting lists with an impressive summer on the AAU circuit and is listed as a top-60 recruit on almost every national list.

“He is a guy that we connected with right away this past spring,’’ Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “Tyrese is just a great fit for our program because of his personality and character. He can really play. He brings great athleticism and toughness. He has an alpha dog approach to him. He is just going to continue to get better and better.’’

ISU’s top player the past few years has been Tyrese Haliburton, a versatile guard from Oshkosh, Wis., who is expected to be a lottery pick in next week’s NBA draft.

Haliburton reacted to the signing Wednesday by tweeting “Yessir! Welcome to the fam officially lil bro!’’