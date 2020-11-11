Cyclones sign another Tyrese, Sandfort makes it official

Iowa State University liked the last player named Tyrese that it recruited out of Wisconsin so much that it went out and got another.
The Cyclones signed 6-foot-1 Tyrese Hunter from Racine, Wis., on Wednesday on the first day high school basketball players could sign letters of intent.
Hunter averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals in leading St. Catherine’s High School to a 25-0 record last season. He rose on national recruiting lists with an impressive summer on the AAU circuit and is listed as a top-60 recruit on almost every national list.
“He is a guy that we connected with right away this past spring,’’ Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “Tyrese is just a great fit for our program because of his personality and character. He can really play. He brings great athleticism and toughness. He has an alpha dog approach to him. He is just going to continue to get better and better.’’
ISU’s top player the past few years has been Tyrese Haliburton, a versatile guard from Oshkosh, Wis., who is expected to be a lottery pick in next week’s NBA draft.
Haliburton reacted to the signing Wednesday by tweeting “Yessir! Welcome to the fam officially lil bro!’’
Iowa State has two more scholarships remaining in the 2020-21 class but it is likely to wait until the spring to fill them.
Iowa, Illinois and Northern Iowa also followed through on verbal commitments by signing players Wednesday.
Iowa signed 6-7 Payton Sandfort of Waukee, Iowa, who averaged 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 blocked shots per game last season while shooting 45.3% from 3-point range.
"Through this process, I felt that Iowa was home for me,'' Sandfort said. "Coach (Fran) McCaffery and the entire staff made me feel like I was a priority from day one, which was really cool, and I got to know the players throughout the process.''
The Hawkeyes have another open scholarship but do not plan to sign any more players this fall.
Illinois also brought in a shooter with the signing of 6-7 Luke Goode, who averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead.
Illini coach Brad Underwood said Goode had been a priority in the program’s recruiting efforts for some time.
“With Luke, we are adding an elite shooter with great size, the ability to play different positions and tremendous leadership qualities," Underwood said.
The Illini have two other vacant scholarships and are continuing to pursue players for the early signing period, including 6-3 TyTy Washington of Chandler, Ariz., who will reveal his decision Sunday.
UNI signed three instate players — 6-5 Landon Wolf and 6-10 Chase Courbat of Cedar Falls and 6-5 Michael Duax of Dubuque Hempstead.
Wolf and Courbat helped Cedar Falls to a third-place finish in the state tournament last season and Duax was a first-team all-state selection after averaging 20.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
“Michael brings versatility to both ends of the floor,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “He plays every possession with great effort and energy which allows him to impact so many plays. He scores the ball in transition, at the rim, and continues to improve as a 3-point shooter. ‘’
