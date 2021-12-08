Cyclones stop Hawkeye streak at five

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State had all of the answers Wednesday.
Whenever the 12th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team attempted to play its way back into the game, the 15th-ranked Cyclones responded and were rewarded with a 77-70 victory in front of a crowd of 11,348 at Hilton Coliseum.
The win was ISU’s first in the series since 2015, ending a five-game win streak for the Hawkeyes against their instate rival in the Cy-Hawk Series contest.
A pair of Iowa City natives led the Cyclones to victory with double-doubles.
Ashley Joens scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and matched a career high with six assists while Aubrey Joens contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for her third double-double of Iowa State’s 9-1 season.
“It has been five years since we had beaten them so we knew it would be a tough game,’’ Ashley Joens said. “We knew they’d come here and fight. We had to keep working, keeping fighting to win each quarter which is something we try to do every game.’’
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder liked the fight she saw from her team as it overcame an 11-point deficit in the first half and again as the Hawkeyes tried to erase a game-deciding surge that put Iowa State ahead to stay late in the third quarter.
She was less than enamored with the Cyclones’ 22-6 advantage in free-throw attempts and ISU’s 16-5 edge in free throws made.
“I felt like Caitlin (Clark) got beat up and so did Monika (Czinano),’’ Bluder said. “They had 15 fouls to give in their three posts and they were willing to use them.’’
Bluder called the free throw differential “the whole thing’’ during a postgame interview on the Hawkeye Radio Network.
Clark, who led the Hawkeyes with 26 points, mostly shrugged it off.
“It was pretty physical, but it gets pretty physical in the Big Ten, too,’’ Clark said. “There was a lot of contact.’’
That didn’t prevent Iowa from keeping things interesting down the stretch.
The Cyclones used a run of seven straight points late in the third quarter to move ahead to stay after the 5-2 Hawkeyes had rallied to take three short-lived two-point leads.
The last came on a pair of free throws by Czinano with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the quarter, giving Iowa a 49-47 lead that Ashley Joens erased with a basket on the ensuing possession.
Czinano was whistled for a foul with 2:21 left in the quarter and Ashley Joens put Iowa State in front 50-49 by hitting the second of two free throws.
One of Aubrey Joens’ four 3-point baskets extended the Iowa State edge to 57-51 with :32 to play in the quarter, but Clark beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer that pulled Iowa within three points.
“It was their ball coming into the fourth. I told our team, let’s get one stop, one basket, keep playing,’’ Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “It was a very calm thing. That’s our team.’’
The Hawkeyes got no closer the rest of the game with Lexi Donarski answering a Clark 3-pointer three minutes into the final quarter to help ISU maintain a lead which reached 70-61 on an Aubrey Jones’ basket with 4:41 remaining.
Donarski said she didn’t notice Clark clapping to celebrate her 3-pointer that trimmed the Iowa State lead to four points with seven minutes left.
“I’m always frustrated when I get scored on, so I didn’t know she celebrated,’’ said Donarski, who answered quickly. “We quickly responded. It’s a team game and the pass was right on. We kept playing.’’
Neither team shot particularly well, with Iowa State connecting at a 38.8% clip and Iowa at a 40.6% pace.
Bluder saw a lack of consistency in Iowa’s performance, something she believes remains a byproduct of the Hawkeyes’ 17-day break because of coronavirus issues.