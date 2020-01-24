Cyclones think they've found formula

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team believes it has found a recipe for success.

Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton need to be aggressive and the Cyclones need one of their post players to control the paint.

That formula worked in Iowa State’s two Big 12 wins and it’ll be tested on Saturday as Iowa State travels to play No. 16 Auburn at 11 a.m in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

“When Rasir and Tyrese play well, we’re a different team,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “We’re going to need them against Auburn because of the way they play defensively.”

Auburn’s defense resembles Bob Huggins’ West Virginia teams from the past few years. The Tigers pressure relentlessly and aren’t afraid to get in passing lanes.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 19 times in each of the past two games — a number that’ll need to be reduced against Auburn if Iowa State wants to have success.

“We’re going to need to put those guys up top and try to spread them out and dribble drive,” Prohm said. “Rasir is probably our best guy at being able to get by somebody and put pressure on the rim.”