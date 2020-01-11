Cyclones use big run to rout Sooners

AMES — Remember the Kansas game from Wednesday when Iowa State got thumped by 26 points?
Well the Iowa State and Oklahoma game on Saturday was the complete opposite of that.
The Cyclones easily handled the Sooners from beginning to end, hitting open shots within the offense and playing good defense.
Iowa State beat Oklahoma in Hilton Coliseum 81-68, the Cyclones' ninth-straight win against Oklahoma in Hilton.
Iowa State used a 21-0 run that spanned from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second to pull away from the Sooners. The Cyclones’ largest lead was 26 points.
For the first time this season, Iowa State sophomore George Conditt was inserted into the starting lineup. Conditt recorded eight points, four rebounds and one block.
The Cyclones were led by guard Rasir Bolton who had an incredibly efficient game. He finished with 23 points on 7-9 shooting from inside the arc. He added six assists and two rebounds to his impressive stat line.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 15 points on 6-10 shooting from the field and 3-6 shooting from 3-point range — including a shot from just inside the half-court line at the buzzer just before halftime.
The star sophomore added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals to his all-around game.
Iowa State’s bench had its strongest game of the year led by freshman Tre Jackson.
Jackson was lights-out from beyond the arc, hitting 4-5 shots and scoring a career-high 12 points — all from 3-point range.
In total, Iowa State’s bench outscored Oklahoma’s 28-13.
Iowa State also dominated the boards 35-25. Oklahoma only had one offensive rebound until the final minutes of the game.
As a team Iowa State shot the ball well, hitting 47% of its shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range.
Defensively, Iowa State held Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle in check. He finished with 14 points on 4-10 shooting. Iowa State guarded the athletic big man with mainly Conditt, who was athletic enough to stay in front of him and long enough to contest his mid-range jump shots.
The Cyclones' defense also forced 15 Oklahoma turnovers while the Cyclones had just nine.
The Cyclones needed a strong game on Saturday after its recent poor stretch of games. They had lost their last three and four of five.