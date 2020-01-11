Cyclones use big run to rout Sooners

AMES — Remember the Kansas game from Wednesday when Iowa State got thumped by 26 points?

Well the Iowa State and Oklahoma game on Saturday was the complete opposite of that.

The Cyclones easily handled the Sooners from beginning to end, hitting open shots within the offense and playing good defense.

Iowa State beat Oklahoma in Hilton Coliseum 81-68, the Cyclones' ninth-straight win against Oklahoma in Hilton.

Iowa State used a 21-0 run that spanned from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second to pull away from the Sooners. The Cyclones’ largest lead was 26 points.

For the first time this season, Iowa State sophomore George Conditt was inserted into the starting lineup. Conditt recorded eight points, four rebounds and one block.

The Cyclones were led by guard Rasir Bolton who had an incredibly efficient game. He finished with 23 points on 7-9 shooting from inside the arc. He added six assists and two rebounds to his impressive stat line.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 15 points on 6-10 shooting from the field and 3-6 shooting from 3-point range — including a shot from just inside the half-court line at the buzzer just before halftime.

