Czinano, Doyle lead Iowa to blowout win

IOWA CITY — Monika Czinano scored 23 points, Kathleen Doyle added 18 with seven assists and five rebounds and No. 19 Iowa rolled to a 100-57 win over Penn State on Saturday.
Makenzie Meyer and McKenna Warnock added 10 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten Conference), who enter the final weekend of the regular season a game behind No. 7 Maryland and No. 18 Northwestern.
Iowa, which reached 100 points for the fourth time this season and surpassed 90 for the third consecutive game, took care of the Nittany Lions (7-20, 1-15), who have lost 12 straight, quickly, en route to its 35th straight win at home.
Up 22-16 entering the second quarter, an 18-3 run broke it open and when Iowa closed with a 7-0 surge it was 49-26 at halftime.
Three straight Czinano buckets and a 10-0 run started the second half and the Hawkeyes kept rolling, finishing with 10 3-pointers, 27 assists, a plus-14 rebounding advantage, 30 points off 22 turnovers and 55% shooting.
Kamaria McDaniel scored 22 points for Penn State, which shot 33%, and Siyeh Frazier adding 14.
Northern Iowa 64, Bradley 57: Coming off two losses in its last three games and needing a win to keep pace in a five-team race for the final three byes in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, the Panthers struggled to put up 20 points in the first half of Saturday's game against the Braves.
It looked even bleaker when leading scoring Karli Rucker picked up three quick fouls to start the third quarter against the third-place team in the MVC, departing with Bradley leading by five.
Then, suddenly, the shots started falling.
The Panthers doubled-up the Braves 20-10 in the third quarter to take a three-point lead and held on to improve to 16-10 on the year, 8-7 in the Valley.
The win moves the Panthers into fourth place in the conference, but they remain just a game ahead of seventh-place Southern Illinois.
Despite not scoring in the middle two quarters, North Scott grad Rucker led the Panthers with 16 points and four assists.
Six other Panthers scored at least six points and Bre Gunnels grabbed 12 rebounds.
Chelsea Brackmann led Bradley (19-6, 10-4) with 15 points.
Nebraska 80, Illinois 58: Nebraska raced out to a 29-point halftime lead in routing Illinois on Saturday.
Brandi Beasley led the Illini with 13 points and Kennedi Myles tallied a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Cierra Rice added 10 points off the bench for the Illini (11-16, 2-14).
Leigha Brown led Nebraska (17-11, 7-10) with 22 points.