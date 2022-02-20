Czinano plans Hawkeye return

Monika Czinano has decided she can't get enough of a good thing.

The two-time all-Big Ten post player for the Iowa women's basketball team announced Sunday that she will forgo the Hawkeyes' senior day festivities next weekend and utilize a fifth year of eligibility that the NCAA offered all student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Czinano announced her decision to return for the 2022-23 season on social media, calling being a Hawkeye "one of the greatest privileges of my life'' because of not only basketball but because of the support she has received.

"I'm really excited to see where the remainder of the season takes us because we've still got a lot to prove,'' Czinano said in a video announcing her decision.

"With senior day approaching, people have been asking me a lot of questions and I wanted to clear the air. These have been the best four years of my life, so why switch things up now? I'll be back again next year.''

Czinano currently ranks third in NCAA Division I basketball with a 64.9% shooting touch from the field after ranking first and second nationally in shooting during her junior and sophomore seasons, respectively.

She also ranks in the top-40 nationally with 196 field goals, 465 total points and an 85.9% touch at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-3 Watertown, Minn., native is currently the second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder on a 22nd-ranked Hawkeye team which hosts fifth-ranked Indiana at 7 p.m. on Monday, two days after Iowa beat the Hoosiers 96-91 on the road.

Czinano averages 20.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes.

Through 24 games of her fourth season of action for Iowa, Czinano sits in 12th on the Hawkeyes' career scoring list with 1,572 points.

