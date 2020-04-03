D-I schools are paying coaches big bucks NOT to coach

It seems as though college athletic programs across the country are paying an awful lot of money for people to coach their major sports programs these days.
It’s nothing to see a top football or men’s basketball coach earn several million dollars per year. We’re actually starting to see a few assistant football coaches earning seven-figure salaries.
But more stunning is the amount of money universities are paying people not to coach their teams.
According to a recent study released by AthleticDirectorU.com, the 52 public universities in power-5 conferences paid more than $491 million in severance pay to football and men’s basketball coaches during the 15-year period from 2005 through 2019.
It comes out to $758,905 per school per year. Getting rid of bad coaches is an expensive proposition.
The number probably is much higher than that because AthleticDirectorU.com, a website founded to "empower the college athletics community," was unable to obtain reports for all years for all schools. And since this study was based on public records requests, it does not include private institutions such as Notre Dame and Northwestern.
The study also pertains only to the two big revenue sports, football and men’s basketball. It does not address severance pay to coaches in other sports.
University of Iowa fans will be glad to know the Hawkeyes ranked near the bottom of the list. Iowa paid only a little more than $2.7 million in severance money in that 15-year span, all of it to Todd Lickliter.
That’s what happens when you keep your football coaches around for 20 years or more.
One Big Ten school, Michigan State, did not pay any severance to coaches in the two major sports in the period studied.
Illinois was in the upper half of the list with $13,613,112. It paid at least some severance money in 13 of the 15 years.
The study does not list any severance money for Iowa State, but it only was able to obtain the Cyclones’ financial reports for the past three years. They obviously would have had modest buyouts with Paul Rhoads and Wayne Morgan earlier in the 15-year period.
The top school in the country in terms of severance? It’s Nebraska, which has spent $27,914,154 since 2005 to pay coaches to go away.
The cruel among you will say that it's nice that the Cornhuskers finally finished first in something.
They paid big chunks to football coaches Bill Callahan, Bo Pellini and Mike Riley and basketball coaches Doc Sadler and Tim Miles, including $11.9 million just in 2018 alone.
It helps that all three of those deposed football coaches were given contract extensions within a year before they were fired. (That explains why the university also canned an athletic director.)
It’s not out of the question that Nebraska could have more severance issues on the horizon. Its current football and men’s basketball coaches, Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg, are the highest paid coaches ever to hold those positions at the school and neither is off to a rousing start.
Frost has gone 9-15 in his first two seasons and the basketball Cornhuskers had their worst record in 60 years (7-25) in their debut season under Hoiberg.
According to the Omaha World-Herald, if Nebraska was to fire Frost right now, it would cost $30 million. Hoiberg’s current buyout is a mere $22 million.
