D-I schools are paying coaches big bucks NOT to coach

University of Iowa fans will be glad to know the Hawkeyes ranked near the bottom of the list. Iowa paid only a little more than $2.7 million in severance money in that 15-year span, all of it to Todd Lickliter.

That’s what happens when you keep your football coaches around for 20 years or more.

One Big Ten school, Michigan State, did not pay any severance to coaches in the two major sports in the period studied.

Illinois was in the upper half of the list with $13,613,112. It paid at least some severance money in 13 of the 15 years.

The study does not list any severance money for Iowa State, but it only was able to obtain the Cyclones’ financial reports for the past three years. They obviously would have had modest buyouts with Paul Rhoads and Wayne Morgan earlier in the 15-year period.

The top school in the country in terms of severance? It’s Nebraska, which has spent $27,914,154 since 2005 to pay coaches to go away.

The cruel among you will say that it's nice that the Cornhuskers finally finished first in something.

They paid big chunks to football coaches Bill Callahan, Bo Pellini and Mike Riley and basketball coaches Doc Sadler and Tim Miles, including $11.9 million just in 2018 alone.