Defense at the core of Hawkeyes' summer work

IOWA CITY — There were times during a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament last season that the defense played by the Iowa women’s basketball team was downright offensive.

The Hawkeyes finished 20-10, but gave up an average 80.3 points per game.

That ranked last among the 336 teams that competed in NCAA Division I last season and although Iowa finished second in the nation in scoring at 86.1 points per game and led the country with 51.33-percent shooting from the field and a 40.76-percent touch from 3-point range, playing improved defense is at the top, bottom and everywhere between on Iowa’s summertime priority list.

“It’s definitely about effort and focus,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said following a practice late last week.

“We are spending a lot of time on effort and a lot of focus on defense. There’s also some schematic changes that we’re making. I think we’re always trying to learn as coaches, and so we did make some schematic changes that we think will help us, too.’’

When Iowa players returned to campus last month for the start of summer workouts, it didn’t take long for Bluder and her staff to introduce their thoughts on the matter.