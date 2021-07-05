Defense at the core of Hawkeyes' summer work

IOWA CITY — There were times during a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament last season that the defense played by the Iowa women’s basketball team was downright offensive.
The Hawkeyes finished 20-10, but gave up an average 80.3 points per game.
That ranked last among the 336 teams that competed in NCAA Division I last season and although Iowa finished second in the nation in scoring at 86.1 points per game and led the country with 51.33-percent shooting from the field and a 40.76-percent touch from 3-point range, playing improved defense is at the top, bottom and everywhere between on Iowa’s summertime priority list.
“It’s definitely about effort and focus,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said following a practice late last week.
“We are spending a lot of time on effort and a lot of focus on defense. There’s also some schematic changes that we’re making. I think we’re always trying to learn as coaches, and so we did make some schematic changes that we think will help us, too.’’
When Iowa players returned to campus last month for the start of summer workouts, it didn’t take long for Bluder and her staff to introduce their thoughts on the matter.
“The first two practices, we didn’t do anything offensively. Everybody knows our offense is amazing,’’ Bluder said, rattling off a list of the Hawkeyes’ offensive superlatives.
Forward McKenna Warnock believes the defensive changes Iowa is making can make a difference.
“We’ve worked a lot on our closeouts, done a lot of positioning work,’’ Warnock said. “It’s been a bit different, our style will be different. We’ve also been work a lot on lateral movement and getting quicker, so we can get down, get tight and play defense that way.’’
Warnock feels like that can help Iowa limit opponents to significantly fewer points next season.
She said she wouldn’t mind seeing Iowa allow around 60 points per game, a number that would easily rank as the fewest surrendered by any of the 22 Hawkeye teams Bluder has coached.
Guard Caitlin Clark said Iowa’s ongoing defensive work isn’t just happening on the practice court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“We’ve watched a lot of film of other teams that play really good defense,’’ Clark said. “It’s easy to see that it’s a mindset and a skill that can be developed.’’
That development will be the key to Iowa’s success during the upcoming season.
“Everyone on our team will tell you that,’’ Warnock said. “Our defense, it just needs to get better.’’
Clark calls it something that is “obviously’’ the one area that is separating the Hawkeyes from the nation’s elite teams.
The top scorer in the nation a year ago as a freshman, Clark has made improving her own defense as an offseason priority as well.
“I watch film and I see what I can do better and now it’s a matter of putting the work in to make that happen,’’ Clark said.
Bluder considers improvement on the defensive end, something to complement an offense expected to continue to push the pace, as a critical component for growth by a team which returns its starting lineup intact as it works toward the 2021-22 season.
After last season’s runner-up finish in the Big Ten tourney and deep NCAA run, Bluder embraces the hype for a team which she still considers “fairly young’’ with post player Monika Czinano likely the lone senior in the lineup.
“We want that. We want people talking about us as a top-10, top-15 team. We don’t shy away from that,’’ Bluder said. “There’s so much optimism surrounding this team, but championships don’t begin in January. They begin now.’’
And for Iowa, that work starts on the defensive end of the court.
“If we want to get to where we want to be, we have to play better defense,’’ Warnock said. “We all see that now and are committed to getting that done.’’