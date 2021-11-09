Defense carries Augie women to home-opening victory

At one point between the third and fourth quarters on Tuesday evening, the Augustana College women's basketball team held visiting Knox scoreless for almost 7.5 minutes.
When the game came down to the wire, the Vikings needed another 27 seconds of defense to tough out a 57-55 win over a new-look Prairie Fire club at the Carver Center.
Nursing that precarious lead in the final half-minute, former Rock Island High School standout Hannah Simmer forced a held ball early in Knox's final possession that began after Grace Nestich split two free throws with :27.6 left in regulation.
While Knox kept possession, Augie kept the pressure on defensively as the guests got off two heavily contested shots before the ball finally bounded out of bounds with just two-tenths of a second remaining.
"We contested everything down the stretch on that last possession,” said Augie coach Mark Beinborn. “They didn't get anything easy and we were in position defensively.”
Despite some offensive struggles, the Vikings had just enough to open the season with the victory.
“I thought some big plays happened clearly on both ends,” said Beinborn. “But I thought really the guts of everything we did was on the defensive end.”
Former Rock Island prep Lauren Hall, who Beinborn credited with her best defensive effort of her four-year career, came through with some much-needed offense for the Vikings. The senior captain finished with game highs of 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“I take on whatever role I'm needed for that game,” said Hall. “We have so many weapons on our team that it can be anybody at any given time. Tonight was my night and my teammates just kept finding me. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have gotten those shots.”
Beinborn's club needed to find some offense as the Vikings shot just 38.6% from the field for the game (22 of 57).
“That's Lu,” said the veteran coach. “We have multiple players who can do that. … Teams aren't going to keep everybody on our team from scoring as long as we move the ball well and make the right decisions.”
With the defense doing its job, Hall hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the top of the key to open the fourth-quarter scoring that gave Augie a 46-34 lead at the 8:15 mark of regulation.
Knox, with a bevy of out-of-state talent and just two Illinois preps seeing just a couple of minutes total, didn't go away, though, and fought back to forge ties at 48 and then 52 before former Alleman standout Gabbi Loiz (12 points, six rebounds three steals) scored in the paint off a feed from Linnea Johansen.
After another defensive stand, the Vikings had a long offensive possession that ended with former Pleasant Valley standout Macy Beinborn (10 points) hitting two of three free throws with :36.8 left to give Augie a 56-52 lead that proved to be enough offense.