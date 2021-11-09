Defense carries Augie women to home-opening victory

“I take on whatever role I'm needed for that game,” said Hall. “We have so many weapons on our team that it can be anybody at any given time. Tonight was my night and my teammates just kept finding me. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have gotten those shots.”

Beinborn's club needed to find some offense as the Vikings shot just 38.6% from the field for the game (22 of 57).

“That's Lu,” said the veteran coach. “We have multiple players who can do that. … Teams aren't going to keep everybody on our team from scoring as long as we move the ball well and make the right decisions.”

With the defense doing its job, Hall hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the top of the key to open the fourth-quarter scoring that gave Augie a 46-34 lead at the 8:15 mark of regulation.

Knox, with a bevy of out-of-state talent and just two Illinois preps seeing just a couple of minutes total, didn't go away, though, and fought back to forge ties at 48 and then 52 before former Alleman standout Gabbi Loiz (12 points, six rebounds three steals) scored in the paint off a feed from Linnea Johansen.