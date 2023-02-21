There weren’t any four-hour workouts on Monday, the day following a sour performance at Northwestern.

Nobody spent the afternoon running steps at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Instead, the Iowa basketball team went right back to work following its most lopsided loss of the season.

The Hawkeyes reviewed tape of the 80-60 loss to the Wildcats that denied Iowa to move into a tie for second place in the Big Ten, talked about the corrections that needed to be made and then turned their attention to Wednesday’s game at Wisconsin.

“I typically don’t go crazy with that kind of stuff," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Tuesday. “What we do the next day depends on where a game falls on the schedule, what’s coming up next. I’ve said this many times, it’s a long season. We’ve been practicing since June."

McCaffery said there were plenty of corrections that needed to be made following the loss to Northwestern and those shortcomings were pointed out as the team watched tape from the game.

“Then it’s on to the next team and we start to get ready for the game. It’s business as usual," McCaffery said.

McCaffery said his biggest disappointment from Sunday’s setback to the Wildcats had nothing to do with the Hawkeyes’ shooting struggles from the perimeter or their 15 turnovers.

“It wasn’t anything that they did defensively," McCaffery said. “It was the defensive mistakes that we made. We were not clicking on defense at all."

The Wildcats shot 49.1 percent for the game, but Northwestern’s 10-for-20 game from 3-point range contrasted to the Hawkeyes’ 3-of-24 effort from behind the arc.

“We were 20-for-30 from two and we missed open threes," McCaffery said.

McCaffery has seen his team shoot it from 3-point range — Iowa is 10-1 this season when making nine or more 3-pointers in a game — so the emphasis for the Hawkeyes has been on defensive performance in the 8 p.m. match-up with the Badgers at the Kohl Center.

Iowa arrives as Wisconsin works to move beyond its own issues.

The Badgers’ lineup has underwent a makeover in the months since winning a 78-75 overtime at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in December.

Injuries have had a significant impact as Wisconsin has worked through the heart of its Big Ten schedule.

The Badgers lost six of their final seven games in January and have traded wins and losses through their first six games of February.

Michigan State, Illinois, Northwestern and most recently Rutgers have won at the Kohl Center during a season which has seen Wisconsin play 17 games decided by five points or less.

That includes a 58-57 loss Saturday to the Scarlet Knights, a game which saw the Badgers go 4-for-23 from the field over the final 15 minutes, 28 seconds.

Freshman Connor Essegian, who had 14 points in Wisconsin's win at Iowa, finished with just two points against Rutgers but has averaged a team-leading 14.2 points over the last five games.

"He plays like a veteran," McCaffery said. "He's a good pure shooter and as his minutes have gone up, so have his numbers. He had a terrific game against Michigan last week."

Wisconsin, which hasn’t won back to back games since stringing together six straight wins before a Jan. 7 loss at Illinois, continues to be balanced with four players averaging between 11.3-12.5 points.

“They’ve made a couple of lineup changes since we played them in December, but those guys are still getting minutes," McCaffery said “They’re not going to change much of what they do. They have a system that has worked well for a long time and we have to be ready to deal with that."

That, too, had something to do with Iowa’s defensive emphasis the past few days.

“It’s going to be another tough test on the road for us and we have to flush (the Northwestern loss) and get ready to go at another place that is always difficult to play in," Hawkeye forward Kris Murray said. “Just get ready to go back to work."