Everything started on defense for the Augustana College women’s basketball team Tuesday night at the Carver Center.

The Vikings held Carthage to two field goals in the second quarter and one in the third to roll to a 68-50 victory in the quarterfinals of the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin tournament.

“We came out ready to play defense. We knew if we didn’t let them get started it was going to make a big difference,” Augustana senior Macy Beinborn said.

And not letting the Firebirds get started began with stopping Carthage’s two double-digit scorers. The Vikings held Lauren Knight and Marianna Morrissey to five total points and a combined 0 for 7 from the field.

“Our focus was on them. The last time we played them, Knight put 20-plus up on us and Morrissey can do that, too,” Beinborn said. “We didn’t let them get going.”

The Firebirds were held to 28.3% shooting for the game and Vikings coach Mark Beinborn liked how locked in his team was defensively.

“It was a good group effort and this time of year, that’s what it takes. The defense set the tone in this one,” he said. “We wanted to slow their top two scorers down. They got us at their place earlier so we knew what they were capable of and we made the adjustments to not let that happen again.”

Augustana scored 16 points off of the 19 turnovers it forced and when the Vikings weren’t defending they were crashing the boards.

That led to a 44-34 rebounding advantage that included 13 offensive boards that led to a 16-5 advantage in second-chance points.

“We did what we set out to do,” said Macy Beinborn, who led four Augustana players in double figures with a 19-point game. “Our whole thing right now is to play to stay together as long as we can and this was the first step.’’

Gabriela Loiz added 14 points and Carly Stone and Matayia Tellis each came off the bench to score 11 points.

“That’s the way this team is,” coach Beinborn said. “We feel like we have good depth and nobody cares who scores. They’re happy for each other and that has us in a good spot.”

Augustana put itself in that position by limiting Carthage to one free throw over the first eight minutes of the second quarter on its way to a 37-22 halftime lead.

The drought allowed the Vikings to grow a 20-15 lead after one quarter to 32-16 when former Moline High School prep Kadence Tatum knocked down a pair of free throws with 2 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the half.

Ayanna Ester hit the first basket of the quarter for the Firebirds, hitting from 3-point range with 1:53 left in the quarter.

The senior who led Carthage in scoring with 11 points hit again from behind the arc on the Firebirds’ next possession, trimming the Augustana advantage to 32-22 with 1:09 remaining.

The Vikings turned over the Firebirds on their final three possessions of the half, regaining a 15-point halftime advantage when Beinborn hit three free throws after being fouled with :28 remaining and Loiz scored on a shot down low 13 seconds later.

Augustana followed that by limiting Carthage (9-17) to a Margueret Spear 3-pointer just over three minutes into the second half.

The only field goal the Firebirds hit in the third quarter cut the Vikings’ lead to 39-27 but a basket by Loiz led off an 11-1 run that left Augustana (18-8) in control the rest of the game.

The Vikings, seeded third, will face second-seeded Carroll (17-8) in a 5 p.m. CCIW semifinal on Friday at Millikin.

“We had two tight games with them this season,” coach Beinbron said of the Pioneers. “Neutral court now, we’re looking forward to it.”