Defensive-minded Wildcats next Hawkeye test

IOWA CITY – Fran McCaffery isn’t surprised Northwestern is sitting alone in second place in the Big Ten basketball standings.

Strong guard play and a defense-first approach have led the Wildcats to a 15-5 start to the season and a 6-3 record in Big Ten play heading into Tuesday’s 8 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Veteran guards, really good decision makers. You’ve got to beat them because they’re not going to turn it over. They’re not going to give it to you,’’ McCaffery said following the Hawkeyes’ 93-82 win over Rutgers on Sunday.

Northwestern’s overall record matches the second-best start in the program’s history and the most recent victory in a three-game win streak, an 81-61 decision over Minnesota on Saturday, allowed the Wildcats to match their win total from a year ago.

Coach Chris Collins’ 10th Northwestern team leads the Big Ten in turnover margin and are second in the league in limiting opponents to 39.3-percent shooting while recording 8.3 steals and forcing 15.1 turnovers per game.

Seniors Boo Buie and Chris Audige and junior Ty Berry have orchestrated the Wildcats’ success from their spots in the Northwestern backcourt.

They have been the Wildcats’ scoring leaders in conference play, averaging 18.2, 16.2 and 10.6 points per game respectively.

Buie ranks second in the Big Ten and in the top 20 nationally with an 89-percent touch at the free throw line while Audige leads the Big Ten with an average of 2.6 steals per game and was named Thursday to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list.

“I really like the personnel they have back from a year ago and they have one of the best coaches in the country (in Chris Collins). I mean that sincerely,’’ McCaffery said. “He and his staff know what they’re doing.’’

McCaffery said that includes getting the program to move on from the loss of two key players from last year’s team who transferred following the Wildcats’ 15-17 season.

Pete Nance, a 30-game starter who led Northwestern in scoring and rebounding, left for North Carolina, and Ryan Young, who averaged nine points primarily in a reserve role a year ago, is now at Duke.

“I’ve been really impressed with the fact that two guys left and they didn’t say, ‘Ah, if we had so and so back.’ They didn’t go there. No way,’’ McCaffery said. “It’s been more like ‘We like who we have.’ Boo Buie is as good as anybody in our league. It will be a tough game.’’

Northwestern is the third straight opponent Iowa has faced that has dominated with defense this season.

Michigan State, which held the Hawkeyes to 61 points Thursday, and Rutgers, which gave up 93 to Iowa on Sunday, rank third and first in the Big Ten in scoring defense. Northwestern is second at 61 points per game.

The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) put up 36 points more than what the Scarlet Knights had been allowing this this season.

Forward Kris Murray said Iowa regained a flow offensively as the Rutgers’ game progressed.

“Once the shots started falling, we got a lot of momentum and rhythm back in our offense,’’ Murray said.