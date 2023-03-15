BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kris Murray welcomes the challenge.

“This is what you play for," the Iowa forward said Wednesday. “We know we’re going to see a great team. When you get to this tournament, they’re all great teams."

And, from Payton Sandfort’s perspective, the chance to play Auburn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, presents something else he welcomes.

“It’s going to be great to play somebody outside the Big Ten, somebody that doesn’t know every play we run and somebody who doesn’t know us as well as the teams we’ve been playing for the past two months knows us," Sandfort said.

The Tigers are likely saying the same about the Hawkeyes as they prepare for the 5:50 p.m. match-up at Legacy Arena between the eighth and ninth seeds in the Midwest Region.

In the three days since eighth-seeded Iowa learned it would be facing Auburn in its tourney opener, the Hawkeyes have learned one thing for certain.

They’re playing an opponent that is built around defense and toughness.

The Tigers have won this season scoring as few as 43 points in a game, beating Northwestern in a November game in Cancun by one with that output.

“They’re super physical on defense, are a good rebounding team and we’ve got to get after it on the offensive glass and get back on defense," Iowa's Patrick McCaffery said.

Defense has been constant during the Tigers’ 20-12 season.

Auburn has limited its opponents to just over 67 points per game and ranks among the nation’s elite in defending the 3-point shot, limiting its foes to 28.8-percent shooting from behind the arc.

“They guard the heck out of the line," Sandfort said. “It’s going to be real test."

Both Sandfort and Patrick McCaffery compare the way the Tigers defend the arc to how aggressively Iowa State defends the 3-point shot.

“They really fly at the 3-point shooters," McCaffery said, saying Seton Hall and Nebraska provided similar challenges.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said he appreciates the Tigers’ ability to both push the tempo or win in a half-court game on offense, using a deep rotation that includes four players who average in double figures.

“But ultimately, they defend," McCaffery said. “They are going to put pressure on the ball. They are going to challenge you on your actions and then they are going to fight you on the glass. When you get to this point in the season, a lot of times it comes down to rebounding the ball and they are really good at it."

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl sees that as an area where the Hawkeyes (19-13) can create some issues for his team.

He said Iowa will test the Tigers with one of the better frontlines they have seen this season.

“Kris Murray is tremendous talent and I really like (Filip) Rebraca. He can do a lot of things," Pearl said.

Dealing with what Murray and Rebraca give the Hawkeyes on the frontline where they combine for 34.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game will be among the primary objectives of the Tigers’ Johni Broome.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore is one of two all-Southeastern Conference selections in the Auburn lineup.

He leads the Tigers with averages of 14 points and 8.4 rebounds and alters shots with his average of 2.9 blocks per game.

Broome said Iowa presents a different type of defensive challenge than what Auburn is accustomed to dealing with in the SEC.

“The way they are built offensively with the way their big guys can play away from the basket, the way they step out and shoot and the way they move in an out, it’s something we haven’t seen a lot of," Broome said.

Broome said Rebraca’s game and his physicality has his attention.

“He’s one of the better big men we’ve gone against and he works the boards hard," Broome said. “We haven’t seen many guys like him."

The feeling is mutual.

Rebraca said it will be important for Iowa to be patient offensively against the Tigers.

“We have to be ready to pass up the good shot for great shots," he said. “They’re as good of a defensive team as we’ve seen. They’re always filling the gaps, doing the things that good defensive teams do and their ability to block shots, you have to respect that."

In order to deal with Broome’s shot-swatting abilities, Rebraca is prepared to keep Broome guessing.

From shot fakes to quick releases to passing the ball off, he expects it all to be part of what it will take for Iowa to extend its stay in the NCAA tourney.

“We’re where we want to be. We just want to stay around longer than we did last year," Rebraca said, referencing the Hawkeyes’ opening-round loss to Richmond last season. “We’ve got to be on top of our game."