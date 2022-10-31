Depth a strength of Shovlain's 40th team

At the end of a 13-16 season last February, Ray Shovlain offered a simple challenge to the returning players in the St. Ambrose University men's basketball program.

“Get better,’’ Shovlain said. “When they went home for the summer, we challenged every player to just get better, to work on the things they needed to work on to become a better basketball player and across the board, they did.’’

Shovlain likes the potential he sees as the 40th Fighting Bees team he will coach prepares for Wednesday’s season opener against Mount Mercy.

From a veteran group of guards to a frontcourt that will be bolstered by the addition of a transfer who began his career at the NCAA Division I level, St. Ambrose has a lot to build around.

“The new guys complement the guys we have coming back and I like the way this team fits together,’’ Shovlain said.

That extends beyond the confines of the court as Shovlain, who won his 700th game as the Fighting Bees coach late last season, works toward the start of a milestone 40th season as the coach at his alma mater.

“I’ve been blessed to have had the opportunity to coach here for a number of years and mostly, I’ve been blessed with the quality of people we’ve had in the program, from the players to my assistant coaches,’’ Shovlain said. “We’re looking forward to a good season because of the guys we have in the program.’’

The Fighting Bees will build around four players with significant starting experience from a year ago including Grant Mason, a 6-foot-3 forward who was named to the all-freshman team in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference last season after averaging 8.4 points per game.

In the backcourt, Will Spriggs and Jake Friel return for their junior seasons after averaging 14.6 and 9.2 points per game, respectively.

“We’re an older team now and we need to take that step and use that experience, make it happen,’’ Spriggs said. “Everybody has worked hard and I think we’re going to do some good things this year.’’

Mason expects the same, hoping to benefit from what he learned a year ago during his first college season.

“I worked on the parts of my game this summer I needed to get better at and I’m looking forward to helping this team,’’ Mason said. “I feel stronger and ready.’’

Inside, 6-8 Patrick Torrey is the Bees’ most experienced returning player. He averaged 4.1 points in 17-plus minutes per game last season, but Shovlain said the senior is in the best physical condition of his career.

“He’s a lot stronger and I think he’s going to give us some really effective minutes this season,’’ Shovlain said.

Torrey won’t have to work alone inside.

Andrew Morrissey, a 6-9 transfer who played behind the NAIA national player of the year at Indiana Wesleyan the past two years after beginning his college career at South Alabama, is expected to see significant time in the post.

The Winnebago, Ill., native is working toward a master’s in accounting and recently accepted a job with Big Four firm Deloitte once he concludes his academic work in the spring.

“I’m looking forward to having an opportunity to be on the court and be part of a team that has good depth in all areas,’’ Morrissey said. “I see a chance to help make a difference and I’m looking forward to that.’’

Morrissey is part of a group of newcomers Shovlain said he is expecting to contribute to the Fighting Bees’ success this season.

Donnie Wakefield, a freshman forward from Davenport Central, freshman guards Jayven Jones and Ignacio Dacunda and wing Gavin Kies, a 6-6 junior transfer from Southeastern Community College, are positioned to help St. Ambrose as the season progresses.

Shovlain said he also likes the growth he has seen from several returning reserves, including sophomores Kieran Farrell at a wing position and Austin Born in the front court and junior Nathan Moeller, a junior forward from Prince of Peace in Clinton.

“I like our quickness and I like our depth. I feel like we can go nine, 10, 11 guys deep and that is something that is going to help us this year,’’ Shovlain said. “These guys have put in the work and we’re looking forward to seeing that pay off.’’