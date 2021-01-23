Despite loss, Schafer likes fight in his Vikings

WHEATON, Ill. — It may have been an 88-67 road loss to Wheaton to open the shortened 2021 season, but Augustana College men's basketball coach Steve Schafer saw a few things he liked from his Vikings in Saturday's season-opening setback.
“They fought,” said Schafer. “Wheaton is a very good team and we're very young as we talked about before, but I was proud of our fight.”
That fight showed as the Vikings were doubled-up at 18-9 just under seven minutes into the CCIW contest at King Arena but battled back to take a 19-18 lead. Augie led 28-26 on a Daniel Carr jumper with 6:52 left in the opening half. However, the Thunder hit four late 3-pointers and closed the half on a 19-5 run to take a 45-33 halftime lead.
Then trailing 52-38, the Vikings reeled off a 12-2 run to get within 54-50. Nate Ortiz and Justin Bottorff opened that spree with layups, and Luke Johnson and Matt Hanushewsky sandwiched 3-pointers around another Ortiz layup.
“We made some shots and got some stops and then we ran out of gas,” said Schafer. “I hate to say that, but we had guys that kind of got fatigued. … No excuses. Wheaton responded and went to their best player (Nyaneye Adom) and he made some shots.”
But just like in the first half, most of the Thunder's answers came in the form of 3-pointers, as they nailed 13 of 28 (46.4%) from behind the arc.
“We played good basketball for 30 minutes, but we had a five-minute stretch in both halves where I thought we lost focus,” said Schafer. “We got fatigued and allowed that to dictate our effort and our execution. At this level with young guys you have to learn you can't have lulls because when you do, good teams will take advantage of that, and that's what happened tonight.”
The Thunder had four players in double-figure scoring — Adom (26), Tyson Cruickshank (20), Luke Anthony (15) and Cade Alioth (11).
“Adom is a special player,” said Wheaton coach Mike Schauer on his post-game streaming interview, echoing Schafer's thoughts.
Augie sophomore Carter Duwa, in his collegiate debut, made quite a splash. Playing after a shoulder injury prevented him from taking the court last season, the former Pleasant Valley prep came in off the bench and drilled his first five shots, including three 3s. He finished with those 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting to lead the Vikings.
Ortiz added 12 points and Carr put up 10 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds.
“He was a great lift,” said Schafer of Duwa, who was shaking off a hip injury that had slowed him. “He's a guy who is going to be a great weapon for us the next four years. Anytime you have a freshman, you never know what to expect. Man, did he ever come in and introduce himself to the CCIW in a great way. I'm really proud of him.”
According to Schafer, the Vikings looked much better on Saturday than they did a week earlier in a ragged scrimmage against Carroll. He liked a few things he saw.
“When you get beat like this, there's obviously a lot to work on,” said Schafer. “I thought we had some bright spots with guys like Carter. We only had 10 turnovers and our goal is 12 or less with this young team. … We only had 14 fouls, which I'm proud of because we really stress defending without fouling.
“There are things the guys did a good job of that we're emphasizing, but still a lot to work on.”