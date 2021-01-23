Despite loss, Schafer likes fight in his Vikings

WHEATON, Ill. — It may have been an 88-67 road loss to Wheaton to open the shortened 2021 season, but Augustana College men's basketball coach Steve Schafer saw a few things he liked from his Vikings in Saturday's season-opening setback.

“They fought,” said Schafer. “Wheaton is a very good team and we're very young as we talked about before, but I was proud of our fight.”

That fight showed as the Vikings were doubled-up at 18-9 just under seven minutes into the CCIW contest at King Arena but battled back to take a 19-18 lead. Augie led 28-26 on a Daniel Carr jumper with 6:52 left in the opening half. However, the Thunder hit four late 3-pointers and closed the half on a 19-5 run to take a 45-33 halftime lead.

Then trailing 52-38, the Vikings reeled off a 12-2 run to get within 54-50. Nate Ortiz and Justin Bottorff opened that spree with layups, and Luke Johnson and Matt Hanushewsky sandwiched 3-pointers around another Ortiz layup.

“We made some shots and got some stops and then we ran out of gas,” said Schafer. “I hate to say that, but we had guys that kind of got fatigued. … No excuses. Wheaton responded and went to their best player (Nyaneye Adom) and he made some shots.”