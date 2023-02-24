IOWA CITY – Connor McCaffery isn’t sweating it.

The sixth-year senior acknowledges that the Iowa basketball hasn’t shot the ball well in its last two games but he doesn’t see any reason to panic.

“I think we’re fine and we’re going to be fine,’’ McCaffery said Friday. “We had just a couple of games where we didn’t shoot the ball well. We’ll get through it.’’

He hopes that happens Saturday when Michigan State visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena for an 11 a.m. game but McCaffery doesn’t buy the notion that the Hawkeyes’ 32.3 percent shooting in Wednesday’s loss at Wisconsin had anything to do with playing on the road.

“We have some games where the splits have been drastic, but we shot the ball well at Rutgers, we shot it well at Penn State and we’ve had games at home where we haven’t shot it so well.’’

If anything, McCaffery suggests that Iowa’s funk since shooting 56.9 percent in its most home game against Ohio State on Feb. 16 has more to do with the time of the season.

“It’s the home stretch where everybody is tired of everybody, where you’re physically worn down and mentally fatigued but we’ll come out of it. That’s the way it works,’’ he said. “We’re still playing hard, the intensity is there and we’re playing together, all of the things that have to be there.’’

That intensity, the togetherness, those are traits that tell Iowa coach Fran McCaffery that things will work out for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes are 43-of-119 from the field in losses at Northwestern and Wisconsin earlier this week, a 36.1-percent touch and have hit just 6-of-52 attempts from 3-point range, an 11.5-percent effort that is well below the team’s 33.2-percent shooting from behind the arc this season.

“The kids are playing hard. We haven’t shot it well a number of times but we have shot it well at times,’’ McCaffery said at his weekly news conference. “We just have to make some threes. Kids are playing hard. They’re playing defense. They’re moving it, sharing it. It’s not like we’re taking bad shots.’’

McCaffery believes Iowa’s experience will help the Hawkeyes work through any short-term issues, just as was the case when the team overcame its 0-3 start in Big Ten play to win nine of its next 12 conference games.

Connor McCaffery said teammate Payton Sandfort asked him at that time if the slow Big Ten start had the feel of how things went during Iowa’s 14-19 season in 2017-18.

“I told him, ‘No way, not even close,’” he said. “It didn’t have that feel at all.’’

He added that it still doesn’t have that feel.

“That was a completely different situation,’’ McCaffery said.

Coach McCaffery sees Iowa’s shooting struggles simply as part of the normal ebb and flow of situations a team deals with during the course of a season.

“Throughout the course of the year, a lot of things happen. You have injuries. You think about when we played a 10:30 game in New York (against Duke) and got home at 5 a.m. and we had to play again less than 40 hours later (against Iowa State) and the kids played great,’’ McCaffery said.

“You just move on to the next. You don’t obsess about it. We bussed home (Thursday from Wisconsin because of weather) instead of bussing home after the game. So what? We’re going to bus home one way or the other. What difference does it make. You have to stay locked in just like if you have some guys out you step up and do your job.’’

McCaffery said the Hawkeyes practice routine has remained the same.

Typically late in the season, practices are shorter and players are getting more shots up than they do at other times of the year.

“As long as you have the right guys taking the right shots you just keep moving on, and that’s the way I’ve always done it,’’ McCaffery said. “The guys are in a good place that way. Our guys will come in and they’ll put the time in. They’ll come in on their own. If a guy feels his shot is a little bit off, he’ll come in and work with our skill development coach.’’

Senior forward Filip Rebraca said the way the Hawkeyes have competed in the two losses that have Iowa currently in eighth place in the Big Ten just days after having a chance to play for a share of second at Northwestern gives him hope.

“Despite the shooting struggles, we were still there in the game (at Wisconsin), close until the end,’’ he said. “If you hold a team to 64 points, you should have a chance to win. If we continue to do the little things, we’ll be fine.’’