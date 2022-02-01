Despite some social media reports, Illini's sky isn't falling

Being an Illini basketball fan can be pretty stressful at times. For the last month, I have been trying to put a finger on why many have such uneasy feelings.

Part of the problem might be that social media has people more in tune with the program and internet sites are offering more coverage now than in years past, possibly because of all the expectations put on the program with such a talented roster.

Illinois is rich in basketball history — do not let the young generation fool you. Michigan's starting center Hunter Dickinson, a sophomore, said, “Illinois fans are pretty annoying, I’m not going to lie.”

Dickinson is too young to know how good Illinois was in the past.

Illinois dominated the late ’80s going through the mid 2000s, but that is when they fell on hard times.

Anything that could go wrong did. Recruiting was not good. They had to go above and beyond to get visits from in-state players when you knew they were not coming.

Selection Sunday was a dark cloud for several years because Illinois was not dancing.

The loyalty of this fan base can never be questioned.

"Anywhere we go there's going to be a lot of Illinois fans," freshman wing RJ Melendez said Saturday after the win over Northwestern. "That's what I love about them. We can go on a far trip; you can bet there's going to be some Illini fans there. They give us a boost of energy."

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is passionate and loves Illinois, saying it is his dream job. I am sure he understands not everyone will be happy with every decision made, but he knows his players better than anyone.

It is not all bad — Illinois is currently ranked 18th in the country. I asked a few Illinois supporters to share their opinion of Illinois basketball and their history behind it. Maybe from the perspective of a fan, they might see it differently.

“My oldest sibling started school at Illinois in 1984, there was one Hughes there every year until 2002," said Brian Hughes from Reynolds, Ill., 37 years old and a fan since the age of 8. "All six of us went there. We all married someone who graduated from Illinois. Now my nieces and nephews are there. Every loss is so dramatic and unnecessary. Even to my family I'm like ‘enjoy the ride.’ I love these teams under Coach Underwood. I'll admit the Loyola loss was tough for me. I think social media plays a big part in it. 24/7 networks, etc., make it seem so horrible to have a loss. You're not going to win them all. The character this team has shown going without players and injuries is incredible.”

Bettendorf's Mark Pisel, 39, said: “People get really emotionally invested in their sports teams. As silly as it sounds, I have a hard time sitting down watching the games. I also know I’m not alone in how wrapped up I get in a game. I have friends and family I text with throughout the game, and everyone's the same.

“I certainly think social media sites like Twitter amplify the negative fan base. I don’t think it’s just the Illini fan base. I’m a Chicago Bears fan and it seems like half the people are optimistic with the new GM and head coach, and half think all the hires were terrible. The St. Louis Cardinals have done nothing but win the last two decades, and there’s a portion of their fan base that isn’t ever happy.

“This Illini team is a lot of fun to watch. They play hard and are always competitive. I like the hard-nosed attitude Underwood brings each night. His team reflects that, I think. You can hardly tell they haven’t had a full team all season. I know every night I watch them play, no matter who it’s against, Illinois has a chance to win. That’s a feeling Illini fans haven’t had in a long time.”

Davenport's Chris McIntosh, 54, said: “Brad Underwood has this program in the best shape it’s been in since 2005. His teams take on his personality and are tough and they play hard. They usually score at a very good rate while playing defense at a high level. This team is currently at the top of the Big Ten and is rated in the top 20 nationally. With the amount of time Curbelo and Kofi have missed, I’d say Coach Underwood and his staff have done a great job.

“As a fan, I’m very happy with the overall direction this program is headed. I’m not sure why some in the Illini fan base seem to never be happy. If they win, it’s not by enough, and, if they lose, the sky is falling. If a player has a bad game, it’s time for him to transfer. I’ve been watching Illinois hoops for around 45 years. I’ve learned to enjoy each win, and if they lose on a given night, the sun will come up in the morning.”

Brad Sturdy from IlliniGuys.com said: “Illinois is now 27-4 against Big Ten opponents the past two seasons. They have won 22 of their last 25 and are a conference-best 40-13 against Big Ten foes the past three seasons.

“Enjoy the ride; this team is good. Don't look back; keep moving forward.”

