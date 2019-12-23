Despite Twitter overreactions, Hawkeyes found a way again

Saturday night brought a whole new, eye-opening experience.

Rather than going to Iowa’s basketball game against Cincinnati in Chicago, I took some time off and was 800 miles away in a place where I didn’t have access to the Big Ten Network. My only conduit to the game was social media.

I always have one eye on Twitter when I’m at a game but this time I was entirely focused on it and I got a full dose of the ups and downs that fickle fans endure over the course of a contest.

In the first half, everything was fairly positive. When Iowa opened a 15-point lead in the second half, all was right with the world.

Then there was a flurry of turnovers and missed free throws, the big margin disappeared, Cincinnati got the lead and Twitter erupted with negativity.

There were incredibly harsh comments about Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and some of his players, especially Bakari Evelyn. Most of the remarks were so sophomorically sinister and so far off base we won’t repeat them.

Suffice it to say that the authors of those tweets figured the sky was falling. The season was over. Iowa was giving the game (and the season) away. It was a disaster.