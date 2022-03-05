Different-looking Hawkeye team set for Illini

As the Iowa basketball team crosses the finish line of its 20-game Big Ten marathon, the Hawkeyes are much different team than the one which lost to Illinois 87-83 during the opening weekend of the race.

That was three months ago, long before the Hawkeyes looked the part of the 24th-ranked team that will visit the 20th-ranked Fighting Illini at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Illinois and 7-foot Kofi Cockburn manhandled Iowa on the boards in that game three months ago, out-rebounding the Hawkeyes 52-23.

Cockburn ripped down 18 of those rebounds and scored 10 of the Fighting Illini’s first 13 points in the second half of a game which saw Jacob Grandison and Alfonso Plummer each score 21 against a Hawkeye effort led by 19 points from Keegan Murray.

Some things have remained the same.

Murray and Cockburn rank 1-2 in the Big Ten in scoring and Cockburn leads the Big Ten in rebounding, but a lot has changed as Illinois prepares for its Senior Night game against Iowa at the State Farm Center.

Andre Curbelo is back on the floor for the Fighting Illini and in addition to solving some of their rebounding issues, the shift of Jordan Bohannon to the point and insertion of Tony Perkins into the lineup have ignited the Hawkeye offense.

Iowa has won eight of its last nine games and has averaged 87.5 points over its last eight starts since Bohannon took over at the point.

It’s been a collective endeavor for a team coach Fran McCaffery said has been “by the far the deepest, most productive’’ team he has had in 12 seasons at Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are now 18-0 when it out-rebounds its opponent and has improved on the boards the old-fashioned way, with hard work.

“I think more attention to detail, playing more physically, has made a difference,’’ McCaffery said. “That first game was strange. You get out-rebounded by 29, you’re usually going to lose by 29. But, we hung in there, which was good, but you’re not going to win a game when you get out-rebounded by 29.’’

That effort, along with one that followed later that week at Iowa State, were eye opening for a young team.

“It was something we had to come to grips with. It’s a mindset that you have to have and we developed that,’’ McCaffery said.

That mindset now extends to offense and even to how McCaffery uses the array of skill sets he has available as he mixes and matches lineup combinations.

“This roster has given me a lot of options,’’ McCaffery said.

And managing those options can be a challenge at times.

When Iowa finds a combination that is working particularly well against an opponent, he has stuck with it.

On occasion, that may limit the minutes for players who McCaffery agrees could help the team.

“I didn’t play Payton Sandfort enough minutes the other night (at Michigan). It was a different kind of game against an experienced team and the guys we had on the floor were doing a great job so we stuck with them,’’ McCaffery said. “On other nights, it’s been other combinations.’’

That approach has worked for Iowa and as the Hawkeyes play for a chance at a four seed and a double bye at the Big Ten tourney, that won’t change.

“Everybody has got to be ready,’’ McCaffery said. “Whoever you put in has got to be ready to produce. If they’re not scoring, can they affect the game positively in other ways? That’s the team we have. We have a lot of guys doing that and they’re really, really supportive of each other.’’

It’s a rotation that has been working and that is one of the reasons Kris Murray is anxious to take the court against the Fighting Illini (21-8, 14-5 Big Ten) again.

He believes it is a good measuring stick for the Hawkeyes (22-8, 12-7) as the Big Ten tourney approaches.

“It will be two good teams, both playing well,’’ Kris Murray said on the Hawkeye Radio Network following Iowa’ 82-71 win at Michigan on Thursday.

“I’m excited to go to Champaign and go up against them again. We’ll be ready for that.’’

There is plenty to play for.

Riding a five-game win streak – all by double-digit margins – Iowa can earn the fourth seed for the Big Ten tourney if it can win at Illinois for the first time since an overtime victory there in 2018.

“Obviously, the double bye gives you a much better chance to win the whole thing,’’ McCaffery said. “That’s what everyone is aspiring to do. You’re more fresh and hopefully we can make that happen.’’

