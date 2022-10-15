Dix welcomes his Hawkeye return

IOWA CITY — Josh Dix isn’t looking back.

Instead, it’s full speed ahead for the Iowa freshman as the Hawkeyes work toward the start of the basketball season.

Dix said he has moved beyond the injury that prematurely ended his high school career last season at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

“Things have gotten back to normal and that’s the best feeling ever," Dix said.

The 6-foot-5 guard broke the tibula and fibula in his right leg when he landed awkwardly on it while attempting to block a shot late in the fourth quarter of a game against LeMars on Jan. 21.

He underwent surgery the following day and spent the spring and summer working toward one goal — getting cleared to work out at full speed by Sept. 1.

Dix beat that objective, given the green light by doctors to resume full workouts on Aug. 30.

“It was only a couple of days early but it meant a lot to me," Dix said at the Hawkeyes’ recent media day. “It was that next step to being where I want to be."

His desired destination was being on the practice court with his Iowa teammates.

It was a long journey back.

He arrived in Jowa City in June and while he was not cleared to participate in team drills at that time, he was able to do some individual work.

Former Hawkeye assistant Kirk Speraw, who retired at the end of June, worked with Dix during his first month on campus as his teammates were going through full drills on an adjacent court in the practice gym at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The individual work continued throughout the rest of the summer until Dix was cleared to go.

“The biggest challenge was keeping myself in it mentally," Dix said. "I had never dealt with an injury before. It was tough. It tested me."

He spent a lot of time during the summer watching and learning, doing whatever he could to keep up with his teammates except for being on the court with them.

“I wanted to be ready when I was cleared," Dix said. "That was the goal and that was how it played out."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery praised the way Dix dealt with it all.

“We all saw how horrific of an injury he had. Not many people come back that quickly, but he was really smart and diligent with his rehab," McCaffery said. "He didn’t rush it. It was hard for him in the nine weeks we had him here in June and July. He was on the court, but he was just doing one-on-zero really."

That changed when Iowa workouts began in September.

“He hasn’t missed one minute of practice since," McCaffery said. “He has had some great days where he has been absolutely spectacular and there have been days when he’s clearly learning, but physically looks really good."

As expected, Dix dealt with some internal questions as he returned to the floor.

“Until you’re back out on the court, there are some doubts. How is the leg going to feel? How will it hold up? Those types of things," Dix said. “It’s all been good. I’m back to just playing basketball, just like always. I’m a little surprised with how easily it all came back."

The Hawkeyes, who make their first public appearance on Oct. 31 with an exhibition against Truman State, have good depth in the backcourt but McCaffery sees a role for Dix.

In practices, he has competed at the shooting guard and small forward positions and where he fits will likely come down to whether Iowa goes with a big lineup or a smaller collection of players on the floor.

Dix is preparing to play wherever he is needed, thankful for the opportunity to resume his career.

“When I’m on the court, I don’t find myself thinking about my leg at all," Dix said. "I’m just focused on the game and adapting to the physicality and speed of things.

"I missed out on that in the summer, so getting used to that as quick as I can was a priority for me."