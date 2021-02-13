Dosunmu again flips switch in crunch time

"He's got it. I don't know how to describe it. He has been in that situation his whole life. He is confident and he's not afraid," Underwood said. "He got good looks throughout the game and missed them but you put the game on the line and it is nothing but the bottom of the net. He missed free throws and you put the game on the line and he makes free throws.

"It's the 'it' factor. He's mentally very tough and he's not afraid. He has that ability to flip a switch and says he's gonna win the game and he can go do it."

When Illinois' Thursday game against No. 4 Michigan was postponed and Nebraska was slotted in, Underwood was apprehensive about the change in the magnitude of the game.

"It was a game that I had been concerned about for a long time when it was set. We thought we were playing Michigan on the schedule and we thought we were going to get two top-six teams playing," Underwood said. "Then all of a sudden, it's not Michigan and it's a team who is really struggling. Then all of a sudden it becomes that trap game. Our shootaround was horrible today and I thought our effort was OK but our mental focus and tenacity wasn't there."

Dosunmu could see himself in the Nebraska players that were trying desperately to knock off one of the best teams in the Big Ten.