Dosunmu brings Illini back after slow start

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ayo Dosunmu may never be welcomed back to Happy Valley by Penn State fans.
Last year he returned from a one-game, injury-driven absence and hit a game-winner against the Nittany Lions, ending a four-game win streak with a win that had the Illini red hot entering what should have been the postseason.
For his encore, Dosunmu helped Illinois climb out of an ugly 15-point deficit and took over the game in the second half in a 98-81 win on Wednesday night. Illinois’ 98 points were its most on the road in a regulation Big Ten game since a 103-87 victory at Indiana on March 13, 1971.
Dosunmu finished with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists and had 21 of those points in the second half.
“It just is what it is," Illinois forward Jacob Grandison said. "I didn’t see anything special or different about Ayo. He was just Ayo. I didn’t even notice he had 30 ... It was just Ayo being Ayo."
Dosunmu hit floaters, layups and free throws, and was the consistent offensive force for No. 18 Illinois (6-3, 2-1). He is the first player to post 30-6-5 in a Big Ten road game since Malcolm Hill had 32-14-5 at Rutgers on Feb. 3, 2016.
“Pretty good to have that on your side," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "It’s not going to be there every night. Ayo is a really good player. I keep saying it and I’ll keep saying it all year: He’s the best guard in the country. He scores it in a lot of ways. ... He’s rebounding it better than he ever has, he’s guarding better than he ever has. When we get Ayo locked in at the defensive end, he might be as good as I’ve coached."
Illinois threatened to turn in a Christmas clunker to start the game, falling behind 19-4 with a listless defense and cold shooting before Underwood called a timeout.
“Obviously I didn’t know if they were ever going to miss to start," Underwood said. "I waited and waited and waited to try to get to a dead ball so I didn’t have to burn a timeout. That didn’t work. In that time out I told our guys, ‘Let’s settle in. They’re not going to make every shot.’"
Freshman point guard Andre Curbelo's passing to big man Kofi Cockburn helped the Illini slowly erase the deficit. Cockburn had 23 points and six rebounds and didn't miss a shot in the first half. Curbelo had 15 points and 8 assists.
The win was much-needed after a loss at Rutgers on Sunday, after which Underwood said the Illini were taken behind the woodshed and "whooped."
“It kind of shows the grit of our team," Grandison said. "This win kind of proves we’re unbreakable moving forward. All we can do is build. We didn't play perfect at all. There’s always things we can work on, but definitely feels good to win a second away game after a loss. It definitely is going to help us in the long run."
Penn State had no answer for Cockburn or any Illini players inside. The Illini out-rebounded Penn State 36-25 and outscored Penn State 58-32 in the paint. Grandison had his best game as an Illini with 7 points and 7 rebounds.
Underwood longs for his team to dive on the floor or come up with 50-50 balls and Grandison embodied that against Penn State.
“We came back from Rutgers and coach was pretty much just preaching to us about the effort plays and how the game rewards effort," Grandison said. "He kind of called me out. He said, ‘If you want to play, do these things.’ He showed film of guys diving on the ball and what not. I just kind of buckled down and ate what he told me.''