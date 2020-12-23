Dosunmu brings Illini back after slow start

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Ayo Dosunmu may never be welcomed back to Happy Valley by Penn State fans.

Last year he returned from a one-game, injury-driven absence and hit a game-winner against the Nittany Lions, ending a four-game win streak with a win that had the Illini red hot entering what should have been the postseason.

For his encore, Dosunmu helped Illinois climb out of an ugly 15-point deficit and took over the game in the second half in a 98-81 win on Wednesday night. Illinois’ 98 points were its most on the road in a regulation Big Ten game since a 103-87 victory at Indiana on March 13, 1971.

Dosunmu finished with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists and had 21 of those points in the second half.

“It just is what it is," Illinois forward Jacob Grandison said. "I didn’t see anything special or different about Ayo. He was just Ayo. I didn’t even notice he had 30 ... It was just Ayo being Ayo."

Dosunmu hit floaters, layups and free throws, and was the consistent offensive force for No. 18 Illinois (6-3, 2-1). He is the first player to post 30-6-5 in a Big Ten road game since Malcolm Hill had 32-14-5 at Rutgers on Feb. 3, 2016.