Dosunmu escapes serious injury

“I was 100 percent sure Ayo was making that shot," Cockburn said on Tuesday. "I was basically chasing down the ball to pick him up if he fell after the and-one or something. That was in my mind the whole time that he was going to make that shot because he’s been big-time for us the whole time. He’s known for making clutch shots like that.

“Seeing that happen to him, in the moment it was a little bit overwhelming because that’s one of our best players and we need him. Now all that’s in my mind is just praying for him. I keep asking God to heal him and make sure that he’s good. I don’t know what happened to him yet, but that’s all that’s on my mind right now is just praying for Ayo and trying to be there for him."

No. 22 Illinois plays at Rutgers on Saturday and travels to Penn State on Tuesday. The players will try to turn the page from three straight losses and the visual of their leader down in front of the team bench clutching his left leg before being helped off the floor.

"Hopefully we get him back, but it’s always on to the next game with us," Cockburn said. "That’s our mindset after every game, win or loss, is onto the next one. We’re just going to prepare for Rutgers now and make sure we come in and work hard in practice so we can be good in the game."

