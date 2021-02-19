Dosunmu going into super hero mode often

Whether it is Marvel or DC, each has its own set of stars to add to the debate: Who is the best superhero of all-time? Could it be Thor, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Superman or Wonder Woman?

While that is a tough question, what is becoming very clear to Illini Nation is that junior All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu is making a case for the title of the best player to ever suit up in Champaign.

During my years, I have watched the greats: Deon Thomas, Nick Anderson, Eddie Johnson, Dee Brown, Kiwane Garrie, Kendall Gill, Kenny Battle, Bruce Douglas, Deron Williams, Frank Williams, Brian Cook and Efrem Winters, to name a few.

All had great college careers at Illinois. The list includes a couple of All-Americans, NBA lottery picks and even a gold medalist.

Having watched all those stars play, none of them literally carried a team the way Dosunmu has. Battle was electric, Anderson was said by many to be the best Illini ever, and Deron Williams has had an amazing career.

But none of them took over game after game the way Dosunmu has. Teams know what he is going to do; teams use gimmicks to slow him down; opposing coaches scream to their teams do not let him get it back, but he finds a way.