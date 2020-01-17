Dosunmu keeping Illini level

CHAMPAIGN — Quam Dosunmu and the rest of Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu's inner-circle have always reminded him to stay in the moment.

Failures were bound to happen, so were successes. Never get too high and never get too low, Ayo Dosunmu was frequently reminded by Quam, his father, and other members of his close group.

On the rare occasions his high school basketball team, Chicago Morgan Park, lost and chatter about their ability to win games or Ayo Dosunmu's ability to close out games began, he kept hearing the same reminder from his father.

Those words have a way of being trapped in his mind, and by association, the minds of the players on the No. 24-ranked Illinois men's basketball team, which has won three games in a row: Purdue, Wisconsin and Rutgers.

“At a young age, they always taught me that," Ayo Dosunmu said. "That’s why when I have a big game or hit a big shot, I never over-live the moment. It’s good then and there, then the next day I’m on to the next because I know the game of basketball can be taken away from you at any given time. You’ve got to just live in the moment."